Dulcé Sloan From "The Daily Show" Inspires Us To VOTE Against Racism On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

Dulcé Sloan Color 1 77e46

Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2017 and her segments frequently go viral and get millions of views. In 2019, she got her own Comedy Central Presents stand-up special, and in 2020, she launched her podcast, That Black Ass Show on Starburns Audio. Coming up on November 13, she’s co-starring in a new comedy called Chick Fight that’s basically a girl version of Fight Club. She literally steals every scene she’s in and I predict many more films will be in her future. In this awesome episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she delivers real talk about America’s racism problem, we dish about boys (...boys all types of boys), and we learn about the passing of judicial icon The Notorious R.B.G. in real time.

Listen to the Dulcé Sloan episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo Courtesy Of Loshak PR

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 10 20 at 2.23.56 PM 4f08d

Women of Netflix's ‘GLOW’ Share Letter Asking for Better Representation Prior to Cancellation

halloween the movie 6982b

The Best Halloween Movies For Every Mood

23645910523 36be1ae73c c 01b3c

San Francisco's CAREN Act Will Make Citizens Think Twice Before Placing Racially-Charged 911 Calls

photo 1510812431401 41d2bd2722f3 baf42

Napa Valley Is Led By Women Winemakers — Here's How To Support Them

Untitled design 5 6f751

5 New Mysteries By Women That Will Spook You This Halloween Season

Sylvie Weber The Prophetess Still 13373

New Exhibit "Womxn in Windows" Faces Off Against Female Objectification

Upcoming Events

Panache Announces 2020 VILLAGE OF LOVE Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert
Sun Oct 25 @ 9:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar