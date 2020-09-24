R.B.G. Will Be The First Woman To Lie in the State Capitol

Details
IN Feminism

Untitled Artwork 4 b1b4a

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in repose at the Supreme Court and the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rosa Parks, who was previously laid "in honor" at the Capitol, is the only other woman to be honored this way.

Ginsburg’s memorial marks a historic milestone for the country, as she is only the second female Justice to serve after Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and the first to be memorialized on Capitol grounds. Already, groups of people have been gathering outside the Supreme Court to pay tribute to Ginsburg’s legacy.

But feelings surrounding Ginsburg’s passing continue to be mixed, as that the Supreme Court vacancy has jeopardized legislation such as Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act. 

Hopefully, the visibility of such risks will especially increase voter turnout and initiatives among young people, a demographic that holds exponential power when it comes to knocking Trump out of office.

Ginsburg’s ceremony will take place on Friday morning, and will be a private event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story art: Gabriella Shery is an illustrator, graphic designer, and comic artist from Brooklyn, New York. You can find her work on Instagram @gabshery, or on her website at gabriellashery.com

More from BUST

Week Of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

The Women Behind The Polio Vaccine (And How, Hopefully, The COVID Vaccine Can Be Different)

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's "Transmissions" Is Perfect For Both Lifelong Fans And Newcomers

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
Tags: RBG , Ruth Bader Ginsburg , SCOTUS , Elections , Donald Trump , elections , SCOTUS , RBG
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

emmys2 e249f

Women Won Big At The Emmys, Here Are BUST's 10 Favorite Moments

sarah deb6a

Sarah McBride Is Set To Become The First Transgender State Senator

640px La Tuna fire and cityscape 1 29b28

Gender Kills: CA Wildfire Due to a Gender Reveal Mishap Reveals the Urgency of Giving Indigenous People Land Rights

PTA Logos 02 1 3599b

"Pac That A$$" By Putting Your Money Where Your Vote Is With Campaign Finance Rebel Linh Nguyen

IMG 4969 ea1cc

Poet Q. Gibson On Healing Through Language: BUST Interview

mickey guyton 8f3ce

When Mickey Guyton Sings, We Listen

50028231651 727b72f827 c 16e92

There Is No Such Thing as Justice for Breonna Taylor

hRHkroPw 7cd86

"Blackbird" Is A Touching Family Drama, Even If It's One We've Seen Before

200554 1 1100 40a30

Week Of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

rXPtUCHg 8face

Danny Denial's Third Record Tackles Anxiety, Community, And Heartbreak

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar