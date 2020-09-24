R.B.G. Will Be The First Woman To Lie in the State Capitol

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in repose at the Supreme Court and the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Rosa Parks, who was previously laid "in honor" at the Capitol, is the only other woman to be honored this way.

Pelosi announces that Justice Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol this Friday --> pic.twitter.com/dNJPh4YEHT — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) September 21, 2020

Ginsburg’s memorial marks a historic milestone for the country, as she is only the second female Justice to serve after Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and the first to be memorialized on Capitol grounds. Already, groups of people have been gathering outside the Supreme Court to pay tribute to Ginsburg’s legacy.

But feelings surrounding Ginsburg’s passing continue to be mixed, as that the Supreme Court vacancy has jeopardized legislation such as Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.

As if 2020 couldn't get any more contentious, the fight is underway over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat — just 43 days until Election Day, and as some Americans are casting votes already.https://t.co/pGO8RmVYun — NPR (@NPR) September 21, 2020

Hopefully, the visibility of such risks will especially increase voter turnout and initiatives among young people, a demographic that holds exponential power when it comes to knocking Trump out of office.

Ginsburg’s ceremony will take place on Friday morning, and will be a private event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

