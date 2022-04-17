Legendary Comic Book Artist Nina Bunjevac Flexes Her Feminism And Takes A Stand Against Predatory Porn On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Nina Bunjevac is an incredible comic book artist, author, illustrator, and educator. She spent her formative years in the former Yugoslavia, where she began studying art. But when war broke out in the 1990s, she returned to her native Canada where she studied graphic design, drawing, and painting and eventually branched out into making sculptural installations and writing and illustrating absolutely incredible books of comic art, including Heartless, Fatherland, Bezimena, and, An Alchemical Journey Through the Major Arcana of the Tarot. In this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, she reveals how esoteric philosophy helped shape her practice and delves into her deeply symbolic visual universe.

Listen to Nina Bunjevac's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Ed Roth