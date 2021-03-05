Roxane Gay Talks Fat Liberation, Puppy Parenthood, And Teaching Her Own MasterClass On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

RG courtesyofMasterClass 71e67

A modern feminist icon, Roxane Gay is a brilliant writer of essays, fiction, comic books, newspaper editorials for The New York Times, and a fantastic newsletter called The Audacity. She is also a writing professor—most recently at Yale— and an editor of anthologies and collected works. Her many books include the celebrated collections Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, and the deeply personal memoir Hunger. And now, Gay has her own course on the streaming platform MasterClass where she’s teaching Writing for Social Change. On her illuminating episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she shares strategies for writing about trauma, tackles the topic of fat liberation, and opens up about first-time puppy parenthood.

Listen to the Roxane Gay episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here: 

 

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo courtesy of MasterClass

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Moxie 20191029 Unit 01771R 9241b

Amy Poehler’s "Moxie" Is the BUSTiest Film of the Season—or Possibly Ever

artem labunsky whsB1P4Kblc unsplash 58e98

TikTok "Vanilla-Shaming," The Glorification of Sexual Violence, And What We Can Do About It

IMG 9290 6f031

Beebe Gallini's Newest Video Offers A Heaping Dose Of Joy: Video Premiere

A044028alt r3 78eb3

Andra Day Reveals Why She Required Months of Forced Rest After Making The US vs. Billie Holiday: BUST Interview

untamed 2cfcc

Glennon Doyle Taught Me Not To Listen To Glennon Doyle—Or Anyone

Abortion Helpline Still 1 a30b9

Roe v. Wade Doesn't Actually Make Abortion Accessible For Everyone. This Short Film Explains Why.

josefin aED9rphM2iA unsplash 99cb9

Mexico City Implements Ban on Single-Use Plastic — But People Who Menstruate Face the Consequences

BarbizonThe 92f3a

Discover the World of New York’s Most Famous Women-Only Residential Hotel in Paulina Bren's New Book "The Barbizon"

rachel cover copy 7569c

BUST's Spring Issue Is Out! Featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Andra Day, Abigail Cowen and Much More

48021804836 e7f943fa96 k 68a64

Noname Is Making Headlines With Her Newest Book Club Announcement

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Mar 22
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Mar 23
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed Mar 24
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu Mar 25
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Mar 26
View Full Calendar