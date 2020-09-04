Trump Asked, “What Do You Have To Lose?”; This Collective Of Black Women Has Answers

In 2016, President Trump asked Black voters, “What do you have to lose?” Now, a group of Black women leaders have come forward with an answer in an open letter addressed to Trump and the GOP and a petition titled #TooMuchToLose. The letter was started by the collective Win With Black Women, a group of “intergenerational concerned Black women from across the nation” who represent “a wide cross section of industries throughout America.” In a day, the petition has gained nearly 900 signatures.

The letter calls the Trump administration out for failing the nation amidst a time of global insecurity, referring to “increasingly poor economic outcomes, high racial tensions and hate incidents, the coronavirus, and an overall lack of dignity and respect in the White House.” Specifically, the letter addresses the damage the GOP has caused Black lives. “Our lives are in constant threat under your Administration,” the letter reads.

“If you are Black in America, you are three times more likely to be shot by the police.” It continues, “Instead of race-baiting and fear mongering, you should be pushing Mitch McConnell to move on the Justice in Policing Act to help protect Black and Brown lives.”

The letter also calls out the GOP’s complacency during the coronavirus and the disproportionate affects the pandemic has had on Black lives, which continues to be ignored during the RNC. Black women, especially, “who were essentially erased at the RNC, face many great risks: we lag behind in life expectancy, and maternal and infant mortality.”

In a time of socio-economic insecurity, racial injustices, and a global health risk, this letter reflects everything there is to lose, and everything that has already been lost under the careless policies of the Trump administration.

To support this open letter, sign the #TooMuchToLose petition.

Images courtesy of Win With Black Women

