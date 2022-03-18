Debbie Gibson Sheds Her Good-Girl Image And Opens Up About Overcoming 35 Years Of Music Industry Sexism On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Debbie Gibson is a singing-dancing-songwriting-producing-composing musical prodigy who has been serenading the world for 35 years, ever since her self-penned hit “Only In My Dreams” arrived on the Billboard charts when she was just 16 in the summer of 1987. Since then, she has sold more than 16 million albums, released 10 studio albums, toured all over the world, and starred in 17 musicals. Her first album of new songs in 20 years, The Body Remembers, came out this past summer on her own label, Stargirl Records, and it’s as surprising as it is satisfying for long-time fans. On BUST’s latest “Poptarts” podcast, she talks about shedding her squeaky-clean image, she honors her late mother—the original “momager,” and she pushes back against an industry that routinely discounts artists who appeal to teenage girls.

Listen to Debbie Gibson's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Nick Spanos