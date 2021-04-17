RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Spills The Tea On “Masked Singer,” “Envy,” and Kenya Moore’s Slut-Shaming Shenanigans On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Kandi Burruss is a singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and the longest-running cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She first rose to fame in 1993 in the R&B group Xscape, she won a Grammy for co-writing the TLC hit "No Scrubs" and she even won the third season of The Masked Singer dressed as the dark and lovely Night Angel. These days, she’s flexing her acting muscles on the Showtime drama The Chi and on the new Lifetime movie Envy which premieres April 17. On her juicy episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, Kandi tells all about how The Masked Singer actually works, why she needed a stunt double on Envy, and why she loves RHOA's Kenya Moore despite her slut-shaming shenanigans.

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo courtesy of Creative PR