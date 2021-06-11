Groundbreaking Robotic Art Pioneer Adrianne Wortzel Reveals The Secrets Behind Her Most Magical Creations On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Adrianne Wortzel is a groundbreaking pioneer in the field of robotic art who has been making and exhibiting her futuristic pieces for over 50 years. Her amazing genre-hopping projects include films, drawings, texts, robotic and telerobotic performance productions, artist’s books, photography, and online pieces. Her writing includes articles, fiction, and scripts. And her international collaborations with other artists, scientists, and engineers made her an important resource in her years as a Professor Emeritus in Emerging Media and Entertainment Technologies at New York City College of Technology. Currently, she’s working on an art book called See No Evil, and on BUST's latest Poptarts podcast, Wortzel describes how the birth of the Internet was like the “Wild West,” explains why the most realistic machines are also the creepiest, and recalls the strategy she employed at the Whitney Museum to save a suicidal robot.

Listen to Adrianne Wortzel's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


2 Sentient FilmStill2 83155

A film still from Adrianne Wortzel's The Sentient Thespian

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo: Audrey Tiern

