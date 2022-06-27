Eurovision Champ Netta Reveals How Her Journey Of Self-Acceptance Led To Pop Stardom on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Netta Barzilai, better known by her one-word rockstar moniker Netta, is an Israeli pop singer, songwriter, and looping artist who rocketed to international fame in 2018 when she won the Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Toy." Since then, she has released two albums, “Goody Bag” and “The Best of Netta’s Office Volume One.” And her new single “I Love My Nails” has been racking up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube since the official video debuted May 12. She has a very busy Summer coming up here in the U.S. and in this episode of BUST's “Poptarts” podcast, she reveals the secrets behind her incredible plus-size style, how her entire life changed after Eurovision, and how music helped her “love me for me.”

Listen to Netta's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Eran Levi