Peaches Reflects On 20 Years As A Foremother Of Feminist Filth On BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast!

Peaches is a feminist rock star, producer, director, visual artist, and performance artist who rose to fame in the electroclash era of the early 2000s. Her solo albums include the terrifically transgressive “Fancypants Hoodlum,” “The Teaches of Peaches,” “Fatherfucker,” “Impeach My Bush,” “I Feel Cream,” and “Rub.” And she’s about to embark on her first International tour since 2017 in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “The Teaches of Peaches.” Her work has meant so much to so many for so long and in her episode of BUST's “Poptarts” podcast, she reveals how she kicked her conservative Jewish upbringing to the curb, found her completely original voice, and became a foremother of feminist filth!

Listen to Peaches' episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo: Hadley Hudson

