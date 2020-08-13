Week Of Women: Rico Nasty, Peaches, Ciara

This week, we're excited about new music (Rico Nasty! Peaches!), new books, and an irreverent new Netflix comedy. Read on for our top picks.

MOVIES/TV

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Described as Buffy meets Veronica Mars, Netflix’s latest comedy follows two twin teenagers who join forces with an older veteran bounty hunter and start living double lives. All episodes out August 14.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“iPhone” by Rico Nasty and 100 gecs

Rico Nasty and 100 gecs previously collaborated on the Charli XCX-studded “ringtone” remix, and now, this dream team is back with “iPhone.” Out now.

“Flip This” by Peaches

Peaches hasn’t released an album since 2015, but she’s stayed busy. Her latest song and accompanying music video, “Flip This,” is out now.

“Rooted’ by Ciara ft. Ester Dean

Ciara’s latest song, which comes with a music video filmed just days after she gave birth, pays tribute to Black women of the past and present. “Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you,” she says at the end. “Stay rooted.” Out now.

BOOKS

Grown Ups by Emma Jane Unsworth

Unsworth’s novel, told through social media, emails, and texts, follows a young woman struggling with a breakup who’s forced to face herself—and adulthood—when her mom moves in with her. Out August 18.

A Room Called Earth by Madeleine Ryan

This #OwnVoices debut takes place over the course of one night as a young autistic woman as she attends a party. Out August 18.

Betty: A Novel by Tiffany McDaniel

McDaniel’s novel, inspired by generations of her own family, tells the story of a young girl coming of age in Appalachia in the mid-1900s. Out August 18.

