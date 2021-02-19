Kyra Sedgwick Explains How Her Career In Hollywood Has Always Been Informed By Feminism on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Consummate New Yorker Kyra Sedgwick started off in showbiz in 1982 on the classic soap Another World and quickly became a bonafide movie star in films including Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July, Cameron Crowe's Singles, and 2012’s The Possession. She is perhaps best known for her starring role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT crime drama The Closer—for which she won a Golden Globe and an Emmy—and now, she’s lighting up the new ABC sit-com Call Your Mother. On her A-List episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she describes decades of rejecting “girlfriend roles,” shares how she creates gender equity in her household with Kevin Bacon, and makes us all want to take a turn in the director’s chair.

Listen to the Kyra Sedgwick episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here: 


CallYourMother e9c9d

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo by Ari Michelson

