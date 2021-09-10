Dynamic Actor/Writer/Director Natalie Morales Celebrates The Premiere of Her New Drama “Language Lessons” on BUST’s “Poptarts” Podcast

Natalie Morales is an accomplished actor best known for her work on Dead to Me, The Little Things, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Abby’s, and Parks & Rec among her many credits. But this year, she also emerged as an exciting feature film director with an incredibly relatable and undeniably feminist point-of-view. First, she released the teen road trip comedy Plan B in May on Hulu, about two high school girls who have a wild adventure trying to get their hands on the morning-after pill in South Dakota. And on September 10, she released the astonishingly poignant drama Language Lessons in theaters, about an unusual relationship between a lonely man and his online Spanish teacher. On Morales’ excellent episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she shares how being marginalized as a queer Latina in Hollywood inspired her to blossom into the emerging auteur she is today.

Listen to Natalie Morales' episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





Photo: Catie Laffoon