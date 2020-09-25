Miranda July's Amazing New Film "Kajillionaire" Premieres Today And She Gave BUST The Inside Scoop On The "Poptarts" Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

Credit Olivier Zahm d8b2f

Miranda July is a filmmaker, artist, and writer whose feminist, DIY, punk style evolved out of the same riot grrrl era that birthed BUST. She appeared on our cover in the Fall of 2007 and her books include No One Belongs Here More Than YouThe First Bad Man, and a new, huge, career-spanning retrospective of her work called Miranda July that just came out in April. She also wrote and directed the incredibly weird and wonderful movies Me and You and Everyone We Know, and The Future, and in this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she gives us behind-the-scenes insight into her latest film, “Kajillionaire” (out September 25). The film centers on a con-artist couple (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) who have raised their 26 -year-old daughter (Evan Rachel Wood), to join them in their desperate life of pathetically petty crimes and scams. It’s the only life she’s ever known, until one day, on a flight to their next scheme, the family meets a gorgeous young woman (Gina Rodriguez) and all of their lives change forever. Listen in as July opens up about going mainstream, division of labor in a household with two famous directors, and pooping back and forth...forever.

Listen to Miranda July episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


Kajillionaire poster 7009b

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo by Olivier Zahm

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

emmys2 e249f

Women Won Big At The Emmys, Here Are BUST's 10 Favorite Moments

sarah deb6a

Sarah McBride Is Set To Become The First Transgender State Senator

tiaragirls1 ee28c

Mexican-American Sister Trio Tiarra Girls Talk New Cover Single "Can't Stop The World," Heritage, The Pandemic, and Proudest Moments: BUST Interview

640px La Tuna fire and cityscape 1 29b28

Gender Kills: CA Wildfire Due to a Gender Reveal Mishap Reveals the Urgency of Giving Indigenous People Land Rights

PTA Logos 02 1 3599b

"Pac That A$$" By Putting Your Money Where Your Vote Is With Campaign Finance Rebel Linh Nguyen

50028231651 727b72f827 c 16e92

There Is No Such Thing as Justice for Breonna Taylor

IMG 4969 ea1cc

Poet Q. Gibson On Healing Through Language: BUST Interview

200554 1 1100 40a30

Week Of Women: Sylvan Esso, Mxmtoon, The Glorias

mickey guyton 8f3ce

When Mickey Guyton Sings, We Listen

hRHkroPw 7cd86

"Blackbird" Is A Touching Family Drama, Even If It's One We've Seen Before

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar