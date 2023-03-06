Bowen Yang Touts the Benefits of Having a “Straight Male Friend” in Hilarious SNL Sketch

These days, it seems that anything Bowen Yang touches turns into gold, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend during the NBC's Saturday Night Live.

One of SNL’s prerecorded sketches from this past weekend was titled “Straight Male Friend.” It was designed like a commercial for a new type of antidepressant, one where Yang walked audiences through all the benefits of having at least one straight male friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sketch, written by Yang, as well as SNL writers Streeter Seidell and Alex English, began with Yang proclaiming, “Like most gay men, I have a lot of straight female friends, and I love my girlies, but they can be a lot, both financially and emotionally.” Yang is shown sitting amongst his girlfriends, who are played by fellow castmembers Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman. The sketch then cuts to Yang introducing his new friend who he states is “much less drama.” That of course being, his new straight male friend, played by this week's host and tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

Kelce is then shown playing a video game, with his first line being, “What’s up? Yo watch me headshot this bitch.” “Amazing.” Yang responds, clapping.

Yang states how having a straight male friend is a low stakes, low effort relationship that requires no emotional commitment, no financial investment, and “other than the occasional video game related outburst, no drama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yang also comments on how casual these relationships can be, which he proves by telling Kelce, “Hey I might be moving to Europe for seven years.” To which Kelce hilariously responds, “Dope. Just hit me when you’re back.”

Yang’s chill, straightforward delivery helps to make this sketch hilarious. He explains that although his straight male friend and him may not have a deep bond, nor does his straight male friend doesn’t know his last name, their relationship has a certain beauty to it.

Yang then jokes, “If you’re a gay man who needs a break, come discover the casual, low-effort friendship gay women have known about for years.” I can confirm it’s true, straight male friends are a well-kept secret of many queer women.

Yang’s last joke really puts the whole clip into perspective, as he states, “Straight male friend, available everywhere, except therapy.” And that’s the kicker, though a straight male friend may seem like the perfect no-drama friendship, there is always the possibility of a volcano of pent up emotions sitting just beneath his cool demeanor. Every rose has its thorns, as they say.

Yang has been producing hilarious sketches on the intricacies of straight/queer relationships and identities for years now, and we can’t wait to see what he does next!

Top Photo: Screen grab from “Straight Male Friend - SNL” from Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul