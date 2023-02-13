'Abbott Elementary''s Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes History with Super Bowl Performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Details
IN TV

IMG 6879 721d5

Award-winning entertainer and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII this past Sunday with her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” alongside American Sign Language performer Justina Miles. While millions of viewers were stunned by Ralph’s vocal prowess (and luxurious red jumpsuit), the song’s rich, powerful history is what solicited the most reactions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a hymn, originally written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. Commonly referred to as “The Black National Anthem,” the significance of the hymn lies in the way “Johnson’s lyrics eloquently captured the solemn yet hopeful appeal for the liberty of Black Americans” at the turn of the 20th century, according to the NAACP, which adopted “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an unofficial Black anthem in 1917. The song was used “as a rallying cry during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s.” 

The NFL has included “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before season opener games since the 2020 season, in response to protests in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The NFL’s decision to include the anthem has elicited controversy, including recent Twitter tirades by right-wing pundits Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who complained of “wokeness” at the biggest sporting event of the year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Though this is the third consecutive year the song has been a part of the Super Bowl pre-show, Ralph is the first Black woman to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on the field. It was performed outside the stadium at last year’s big game by Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary, and the previous year by Alicia Keys in a pre-recorded video. Ralph’s performance of the anthem is especially significant, as it fell on the same day “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was first performed publicly, 123 years ago. On February 12, 1900, a choir of children that attended the segregated Stanton School, where James Weldon Johnson was principal, publicly performed the hymn for the first time ever in celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

 “The blessings have been amazing, including this one, singing in front of millions of people,” the former Dreamgirls star told The Washington Post. “It’s just really neat. What an exciting time to be me!” Ralph’s Super Bowl performance follows her recent Emmy win for her role in Abbott Elementary, making her the first Black woman in 35 years to win the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award. She was the subject of awe and admiration for her moving acceptance speech, in which she sang a verse from the 1993 jazz song, “Endangered Species.”

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube

Tags: sheryl lee ralph , justina miles , mary mary , alicia keys , nfl , super bowl , black history , lauren boebert , marjorie taylor greene , racism , emmys , abbott elementary , dreamgirls , george floyd , breonna taylor , black lives matter

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

DSC00731 6 affd4

Chelsea Handler Read Tucker Carlson to Filth During Second Show as Guest Host on 'The Daily Show,' and It was Amazing

Melanie Lynskey TLOU 5975d

Melanie Lynskey Isn't Letting Internet Trolls Get Her Down After Her Guest Role on HBO's "The Last of Us"

IMG 6879 721d5

'Abbott Elementary''s Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes History with Super Bowl Performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

siouxsie 5c56c

Siouxsie Sioux Is Having A Moment Thanks To 'Wednesday,’ Here's Everything Gen Z Needs to Know About This Trailblazing Goth Rocker 

improved1 a050d

UK Post-Punk-Art-Rock Trio Drahla Release Upbeat, Yet Haunting New Single and Music Video

rihanna 006f4

Rihanna Teased She'd be "Bringing Someone" to Her Super Bowl Performance. She Delivered.

Madonna screenshot e1835

If You Care About What Madonna's Face Looks Like Then You Should Try Getting a Life

Umanoid cutest cat couple on valentines day minimal graphic pos adc44caedd 46ae 9302 7ee41159e42160 2 b1396

Here's How to Create the Cutest AI-Generated Valentine's Day Cards, Or Download and Share One of Ours

viola better a7d21

In Honor of Viola Davis's Grammy Win, Let's Look Back at the Talented Women Who've Earned EGOT Status

TheJanes FilmStill 1 21d64

Before Roe, the "Jane Collective" Dared to Perform Abortions for Those Who Needed Them - Interview

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar