Rihanna Teased She'd be "Bringing Someone" to Her Super Bowl Performance. She Delivered.

Details
IN TV

rihanna 006f4

Last night was a big night in America. Not only was it the Puppy Bowl, but Rihanna gifted us with an amazing 13-minute long comeback concert (which was weirdly interrupted by a football game). As soon as Rihanna came out on stage in her iconic Jonathan Anderson-designed all-red outfit, everyone watching was all thinking the same thing, though we were simultaneously all too afraid to ask: Is Rihanna pregnant?

Luckily for us, several brave Twitter users took one for the team to try to solve this mystery. One fan tweeted “Me trying to figure out if Rihanna is pregnant or not” followed by that famous video of Bad Bunny suspiciously drinking wine. Another tweeted, “Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Thankfully, Rihanna’s representatives confirmed Sunday night that yes indeed, the “Umbrella” singer is pregnant with her second child! 

Turns out in the end there was no need for our confusion, as the singer did in fact start off her performance with a camera zoom down to her rubbing her belly, which somehow we all collectively missed. We were all too excited to see Rihanna grace the stage again to pay attention to her subtle gestures!

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna also hinted at her announcement during a recent interview with TV host Nate Burleson, stating (in reference to her halftime performance), “I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure.”

As you would have expected, Rihanna gave us an amazing show. Though she may not have been able to give us the same level of dancing that we have seen in previous halftime shows from artists like Beyonce or Shakira & J-Lo, Rihanna still very much delivered with sharp movements, grand spectacles, elevated platforms, and a crew of very talented dancers all wearing coordinating outfits to hers. Not to mention, every song that Rihanna performed was a hit, and she had so many more hits that she couldn’t even fit into the 13 minute set, which is impressive in and of itself. Another greatest hit of her halftime show was her nod to her cosmetic company, Fenty beauty, as she appeared to apply her Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder as she transitioned from “Pour it Up” to “All of the Lights.”

Rihanna’s performance also marked the first time the Super Bowl has had a pregnant halftime show performer, and just like peanut butter and jelly, Rihanna and making history are two things that just go together.

Top Photo: Screesnhot from NFL on YouTube

Emily Lauletta is pursuing her MA in applied gender studies at Claremont Graduate University. She enjoys reading feminist theory and collecting records. Follow her on Instagram @emilylaul
Tags: Rihanna , Super Bowl , Halftime Performance , Fenty Beauty

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

DSC00731 6 affd4

Chelsea Handler Read Tucker Carlson to Filth During Second Show as Guest Host on 'The Daily Show,' and It was Amazing

Melanie Lynskey TLOU 5975d

Melanie Lynskey Isn't Letting Internet Trolls Get Her Down After Her Guest Role on HBO's "The Last of Us"

IMG 6879 721d5

'Abbott Elementary''s Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes History with Super Bowl Performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

siouxsie 5c56c

Siouxsie Sioux Is Having A Moment Thanks To 'Wednesday,’ Here's Everything Gen Z Needs to Know About This Trailblazing Goth Rocker 

improved1 a050d

UK Post-Punk-Art-Rock Trio Drahla Release Upbeat, Yet Haunting New Single and Music Video

rihanna 006f4

Rihanna Teased She'd be "Bringing Someone" to Her Super Bowl Performance. She Delivered.

Madonna screenshot e1835

If You Care About What Madonna's Face Looks Like Then You Should Try Getting a Life

Umanoid cutest cat couple on valentines day minimal graphic pos adc44caedd 46ae 9302 7ee41159e42160 2 b1396

Here's How to Create the Cutest AI-Generated Valentine's Day Cards, Or Download and Share One of Ours

viola better a7d21

In Honor of Viola Davis's Grammy Win, Let's Look Back at the Talented Women Who've Earned EGOT Status

TheJanes FilmStill 1 21d64

Before Roe, the "Jane Collective" Dared to Perform Abortions for Those Who Needed Them - Interview

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar