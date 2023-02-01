UPDATE: 'Minx' Lives On At New Home, All Eyes on the Future of Upcoming Season

Folks, we have an update! Minx has been officially picked up by Starz. The news was announced earlier this month in an Instagram post by one of the starring actors, Jake Johnson. “Excited to announce that @starz picked up Minx! More details about when season one and season two will be streaming to come! We’re all fired up for everyone to see S2 & beyond.”

The first season of the show ran on HBO, to mixed reviews. The second season was already in production when the announcement came down that it was cancelled. The fact that this season will now be completed and aired is great news to fans.

Creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport said in a statement.“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience...We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast, and crew have created something truly special in season two, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Set in the 70s, Joyce Prigger (played by Ophelia Lovibond) leads a feminist revolution in the world of publishing. Her vision is to bring topics of equal rights, fair wages, and female struggles to light at a time when men refuse to give women a voice. She is only able to achieves her goal of creating one of the first feminist magazines with the help of Doug (played by Jake Johnson), a publisher that will only financially support her work if she incorporates full male nudity.

The show's revival is great news for the cast, crew, and fans alike. One of Starz’s parent companies, Lionsgate, actually produced Minx during its first season and now it’s second. The show was recently canceled by its previous streaming service, HBO Max, after just one season despite production of season two being nearly complete. Minx was one of many shows that were canceled weeks after the sudden merger of HBO Max and Discovery Plus, leaving fans boiling.

But with this anticipated announcement, fans wait patiently for more info. But there is one question we need an answer to: when will the trailer be released? As we wait for further details to be revealed, we can rejoice that a series centering around female empowerment is getting the second season it deserves.

Top Image HBO Max

Sabrina Walls is senior at Arizona State University, she is pursuing her bachelors in English and Media Analysis. Sabrina enjoys watching movies, reading, and being outdoors at all times.