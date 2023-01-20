Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' Will Not Be Returning for Season 3, and Fans Are Very Angry

This past December, Netflix canceled production for a third season of one of its popular shows Warrior Nun. Created by Simon Barry, this fantasy drama stars the character Ava Silva, played by Alba Baptista, and follows her journey after she wakes up from a coma and discovers she has supernatural powers. 

To those of you who aren’t familiar with the show, you might be wondering why it’s so disappointing Netflix discontinued this series. I’m sure we’ve all had shows before we wished lasted for a couple more seasons, but the cancellation of Warrior Nun was so devastating to fans largely because it has now become typical of Netflix to cancel its shows that highlight LGBTQ+ relationships. They’ve done this before with popular shows such as The Winx Saga, GLOW, and Uncoupled. Warrior Nun had also been doing really well fresh off the release of its second season which has led fans to decide that Netflix has made a mistake that needs to be fixed. 

Both #SaveWarriorNun and #CancelNetflix started trending on Twitter very soon after the news was released about the cancellation of the show. The show also left off on quite the cliffhanger which has only enraged fans even more after discovering it won’t be coming back for another season.  

Many fans are pleading on Twitter for Netflix to bring the show back or to at least sell it to another platform that can finish it off. Over 109,000 people have signed an online petition titled “Renew Warrior Nun for Season 3” which we could hope to potentially see some traction from. Alba Baptista shared on Twitter after the cancellation was finalized that she would be “forever grateful” to the fans of her show and that “it was all for you.” 

 

Top Image:  Manolo Pavón/Netflix © 2022

Meera Becker is a recent graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a major in Sociology and a minor in Applied Psychology. Post-college she is still living in California and exploring different passions and interests such as writing for BUST! 
