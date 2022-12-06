"Wednesday"'s Christina Ricci Opens Up About How She Deals With Anxiety, Her Kids, and the Next Season of "Yellowjackets" in BUST Magazine's Winter Issue, On Sale Now!

Here are a few choice quotes from our feature interview with Christina Ricci, conducted by Eliza C. Thompson:

On Filming the new season of Yellowjackets and hanging with her female costars

‘We consider ourselves very lucky to have a group of women like this. That is something we’re really proud of. We have dinners and we talk about what we think is gonna happen [in the next Yellowjackets script] and what we hope is gonna happen and what we’re afraid is gonna happen. All that stuff. Every script that comes out is better than the last one. They’re really good, and I think we’re all feeling really excited more than anything else.”

On the tabloid rumors surrounding her divorce from James Heerdegen in 2020.

“When Iwas younger, there used to be paparazzi everywhere and, you know, websites like Perez Hilton. I’m sure that still exists, but it was really popular at the time. The attention [from the tabloids] wasn’t shocking. What happened in reality was way more disturbing than anything that could have been written in a tabloid. Like, I was actually dealing with real things. So, anything that someone wrote in a tabloid was, for me, almost inconsequential.”

On how she deals with anxiety

“Usually, [anxiety] makes me wake up at around 5:00 a.m. every day and I spend that time just doing this—it’s not really a meditation—but it’s something someone taught me a long time ago where I basically walk myself through the day, and I decide in advance how I’m going to manage any situation that could happen. How I’m gonna feel, how I’m gonna react. By doing that and then going through my whole day, it actually makes me feel more able to get up and go.”

On her new baby, Cleao, and son Freddie

“My free time is pretty much just taking over for the nanny. Honestly, my biggest hobby right now is creating delicious soft foods for my baby. I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I can make savory French toast.’ That’s what I do now in my downtime: experiment with making extremely soft but palatable finger foods for my baby. {Freddie] loves Cleo so much. It’s really, really adorable. When he was off from school, he would go with the baby and our nanny to Cleo’s baby classes and, like, help with all the babies. He helps with her so much. He helps me when I bathe her and he always has to see her when she wakes up in the morning and then he always has to kiss her goodnight when she goes down. And I’ll pay him to watch her for, like, 20 minutes at a time.”

