Devery Jacobs of "Reservation Dogs" Talks The Power of Indigenous Stories and Stepping Into Her Own As a Queer Woman

Details
IN TV

Screen Shot 2022 03 01 at 10.57.28 AM 7df42

Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs will never be “The perfect Mohawk woman”

When Devery Jacobs graduated high school, she was at a crossroads. She had explored her love of acting both in school and through local community productions, but she wasn’t sure she could seriously pursue it. Jacobs, who grew up in the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory in Quebec, knew parts for Indigenous actors were extremely limited. “It was a time when all of the roles for Indigenous women were stereotypical Pocahontas-type parts,” she says from her home in Los Angeles.

“I remember telling my agent, ‘If I’m going to have a sex scene, it can’t be in buckskin.’” 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013, she landed her first leading role, in the independent film Rhymes for Young Ghouls, written and directed by Mi’kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby. That experience, she says, changed everything. “It was the first time I’d seen a character that was reflective of my community,” Jacobs says. “It just proved that our stories are worthy and valid, and I’ve been finding ways through my storytelling to support Indigenous people ever since.”

Now, at 28, Jacobs is starring as Elora Danan in the FX on Hulu comedy Reservation Dogs, which centers around four Indigenous teens who bring mischief to their rural Oklahoma town. The series was created by Indigenous storytellers Sterlin Harjo, who is also the showrunner, and Taika Waititi, who is best known for writing What We Do in the Shadows (the movie and TV show) and Jojo Rabbit. Reservation Dogs is also breaking barriers with its entirely Indigenous writing staff and directing team, and a mostly Indigenous crew. “The fact that Reservation Dogs exists is astounding,” Jacobs says. “I never thought we’d be able to achieve something like this.”

Jacobs, however, also admits she couldn’t be more different from her character, who steals a delivery truck in the show’s first episode. “She’s way more badass than I could ever be,” says Jacobs. “I grew up as a people pleaser. I wanted to be the perfect Mohawk woman, but it never felt right.” 

According to Jacobs, that compulsion to please others finally subsided when she moved to the city of Montreal and “stepped into her queerness.” “I felt like queerness was not a Native thing. I would have really benefitted from a femme, queer, Indigenous woman who was open and proud [on TV],” she says. “That’s why I’m so open and honest about it. It’s so desperately needed.” 

annieAd 1 300x250 82bcb

Reservation Dogs also touches on the subject of suicide in the Indigenous population, which is especially prevalent among LGBTQ youth. “I want to stress how important you are, how loved you are,” says Jacobs about the cultural impact she hopes her show has on queer young people growing up the way she did. “Back in the day, pre-colonization, you’d be considered sacred. There’s a whole community of us waiting for you.” 

In Season Two of Reservation Dogs—coming out this spring—Jacobs will step into an additional role as a writer. She also has a slew of other projects in the works, including producing and acting in an independent feature film about cheerleaders, which brought her back to her roots as a competitive gymnast, and voicing the “bubbly and silly” character Alasie in ARK: The Animated Series, which also stars Elliot Page, David Tennant, and Russell Crowe. Due to the pandemic, Jacobs says she mostly recorded her part at home in a closet, a fact she shares with more than a hint of irony. “There’s probably a joke in there somewhere.” 

 

photographed by Erica Génécé

Top & skirt: SpaBoy X 100% Silk; Earrings: Niio Perkins 

styled by Chad Burton, makeup: Aya Tariq, hair by Deyah Cass Adore

This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: Reservation Dogs' season 2 , Devery Jacobs reservation dogs , Elora Danan , Indigenous populations , mohawk woman

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Untitled design 29 ffc86

Want More Body Positive Kid's Books? Start Doing Better By Fat Characters, Says Children's Book Illustrator

640px Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wikimedia Commons c3f7f

6 Things You Might Not Know About Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson

SMF Amanda Demme Headshot 132 cdf24

Soleil Moon Frye Talks "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" and How Her Documentary, "Kid90" Forced Her To Face Some Hard Truths About Her Past and Present

00 PSIAAC OFFICIAL STILL 3 Credit BBC Arena.jpg 7d801

Director Celeste Bell Speaks About Her New Documentary On Her Mother Poly Styrene, One Of The Original Women Of Punk Music

bannedbooks 0984a

5 Great Things You Can Get From Your Local Library -- Besides Books!

pexels koolshooters 6977372 b75e5

Rachel Berry, Diane Nguyen, and Me: My Journey Through Feminist Television to Find Representation, Identity, and More

pussypedia eb7bf

Pu*sypedia is the Inclusive and Essential Online Health Resource You Need to Reference (Even If You Don't Have a Vagina)

PRINT ZMA023 SweetOrchid Lifestyle FINAL 0e193

These At-Home, Semi-Cured Nail Kits Are A Healthy and Cheaper Alternative To Acrylic, But Do They Last As Long?

clip image001 ed2f5

Darlene Love and Joan Osborne to perform at “We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit”: an Empowering Celebration of Women Artists, and a Call to Arms to Challenge the Rampant Misogyny in the Music Industry

pexels alina blumberg 5907696 18f82

Popular UK Supermarket Chain Makes Real Change By Switching Up Name of Aisle From 'Feminine Hygiene' To 'Period Products'

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar