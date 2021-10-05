Bridgerton Season Two 'First Look' Teases a Smoking New Love Story

Details
IN TV

Screenshot 2021 10 05 at 19.08.07 72d95


Good news for Shondaland-lovers : Netflix has revealed the first images for Bridgerton’s second season and it is about to be full of plot twists. Bad news, it will not include fan favorite Duke Of Hastings(Regé-Jean Page.) Following the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book, The Duke And I for the first season, the second one will be based on the author’s second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. 

The second season will still be based in 1800’s United Kingdom but this time, will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he tries to find the perfect spouse and meets his love interest, the challenging Kate Sharma (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley). Considering the first images released by Netflix, their relationship will be off a rocky start. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 25, Netflix released a one minute long first look into the second season showcasing a heated discussion between newest lady Kate and the charming Anthony. Kate seems to be reproaching Anthony’s wife’s criterias. In the middle of the Bridergtons and the Featheringtons families, a few new characters will be introduced such as the Sharma family, Kate’s family. Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Kate’s sister, who was originally set to marry Anthony, and Sharma the Lady Matriarch are joining the casting. 

During Netflix’s TUDUM panel, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) was asked to describe season two as if she was Lady Wisthledown, and in the word of Ton’s most famous gossiper she said : “Dearest gentle reader, the biggest rake in London is about to met his match in more ways than one.” 

In January 2021, on Shondaland’s instagram account a post was shared where Lady Whistledown (The fictional town’s gossip writer) announced the return of the serie for a second season. The production was set to start in April 2021 but was delayed due to COVID. Although there is no release date yet, the new season is set to be available in Spring 2022. 

New Fall Issue d217c

 

Top Photo: Screenshot from YouTube 

 

 

Valentine Fabre is a Fashion Journalism student currently based in London. 
Tags: Bridgerton , Bridgerton season two , Shonda Rhimes , Netflix , Shondaland.

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

fanny 3.jpg 808ab

Trailblazing Filipina American Rock Band Fanny, Gets Their Due in Documentary, "Fanny: The Right to Rock"

Screen Shot 2021 09 28 at 9.48.40 AM ef8a9

R. Kelly, R&B Singer and Producer, Finally Convicted of Sex Crimes After Decades of Allegations and Crimes Against Underage Girls and Boys

Screen Shot 2021 09 30 at 4.34.45 PM 5b99f

Texas Abortion Ban: What the F*ck is Up With This New Law That Turns Everyday People Into Bounty Hunters? Here's the Facts, No Bullsh*t

Screen Shot 2021 09 30 at 2.38.31 PM 4c5f5

Doctors Marian Croak and Patricia Bath Are the First Black Women Inducted into The National Inventors Hall Of Fame, And Yeah, It's About Time!

beverlycleary silo e3fa4

RIP, Beverly Cleary: How Much Do You Know About the Prolific Children's Book Author? BUST Pop Quiz

ap0x0GRw 03d64

Neko Case Talks Tour, New Album, and Writing: BUST Interview

kelly aqua d192c

Stylist Challenges Fashion Barriers to Plus-Sized Black Women With Her Bold, Eclectic Style

Screenshot 2021 10 05 at 19.08.07 72d95

Bridgerton Season Two 'First Look' Teases a Smoking New Love Story

images uploads gallery Karen Dalton Still 2 57a3e

Karen Dalton Documentary—Behind the Scenes With "In My Own Time" Co-Directors: BUST Interview

640px Portland Thorns players celebrate 09 02 2017 25541110408 3a738

National Women's Soccer League Fires Coach After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Prompting Questions of Power Structures and Safety in Women's Sports

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
View Full Calendar