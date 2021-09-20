Michaela Coel Destroys R*pe Culture in Uplifting Emmy Acceptance Speech Dedicated to Survivors of Sexual Assault

Details
IN TV

Screen Shot 2021 09 20 at 10.56.30 AM 504d3

Michaela Coel continues to get her flowers, nabbing her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You, this past Sunday. 

Coel, who created, wrote, co-directed, and starred in the 12-episode sexual assault drama, is the first Black woman to ever win in this category. She even received a congratulatory stamp of approval from the queen of TV herself, Shonda Rhimes: 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

In I May Destroy You, Coel plays Arabella, a London-based writer whose life is upended after she is drugged and raped at a popular nightclub. Coel based the show around her own experiences with sexual assault, creating a riveting and unflinchingly honest look into the enduring effects of sexual trauma.

“I just wrote a little something, for writers, really,” Coel began her acceptance speech. She continued with a moving address to marginalized storytellers everywhere. 

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable. I dare you,” Coel stated.

“In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success—do not be afraid to disappear. From it. From us. For a while. And see what comes to you in the silence.”

Coel concluded her speech, “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault. Thank you.”

Coel’s award comes after the series was noticeably snubbed at this year’s Golden Globes, despite receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews since it premiered last June. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s failure to recognize the series led to criticisms of the HFPA's completely white body of members and calls for new diversity initiatives within the association.

ADVERTISEMENT

I May Destroy You’s Globes snub also raised questions about who receives a platform to explore stories of sexual assault. Are these narratives only palatable to the Hollywood establishment when told by white women?  

In reality, women of color are more likely to be assaulted than white women, yet representations of sexual assault onscreen often fail to tell their stories. Promising Young Woman, a film that also discusses sexual assault but with (shocker!) a white protagonist, was as lauded at the 2021 Globes as I May Destroy You was ignored. 

Coel’s was the rare speech that captures the change-making possibilities of major award shows. While there is still a lot (like, a lot) to be done to dismantle Hollywood’s hegemonic structure, her speech offered a direct appeal to the industry’s underrepresented and unacknowledged voices.

What’s next for the Chewing Gum creator? Short answer: a lot. She released her first book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, earlier this month. She’s also been tapped for the ensemble cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel’s 2018 Black Panther, which is set to release next July. 

Check out Coel’s full acceptance speech here, and go stream I May Destroy You on HBO Max right. damn. now. 

 Top Photo: Screenshot via YouTube 

More From BUST

Michaela Coel’s first book, “Misfits: A Personal Manifesto,” is an emotional dive into her experiences of racism and sexism as a Black British woman. 

No One Knows Who Michaela Coel Has Been Cast As in The Black Panther Sequel, But Twitter Has Some Theories

Ava DuVernay And Shonda Rhimes Among The First To Support NBC's Cancellation Of The Golden Globe Award

Holyn Thigpen is from Atlanta and attends Georgia State University, where she studies film and journalism. You can typically find her reading pop psychology books, watching Swedish movies, or googling Adam Driver. Check her out on Twitter @H0lyn. 
Tags: Michaela Coel , I May Destroy You , Emmys , sexual assault survivors , Black representation , Golden Globes , Hollywood

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

cdc IFKv3LESkVg unsplash 1 a4b1a

Research shows COVID-19 Vaccinations may affect periods in the short-term, but do not impact fertility

deon black Nk9cKcFXkN4 unsplash 20ad2

Can "Mindful Masturbation" Help You Heal From Rape and Sexual Trauma?

Tarana1Final 740c9

Hashing It Out: #MeToo Trailblazer Tarana Burke Opens Up About Her Message of Solidarity and Writing Her Remarkable New Memoir, Unbound

800px Halsey Grammy Museum 09 23 2019 49311690097 22e67

Halsey Gets Vulnerable, Explores Motherhood and Childbirth on Provocative 4th Album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power: BUST Review

michaela 06682

Michaela Coel’s first book, “Misfits: A Personal Manifesto,” is an emotional dive into her experiences of racism and sexism as a Black British woman. 

leslieL d0d36

How Y'All Doing? Actor, Singer, And Writer Leslie Jordan Is Pure Southern Sunshine

1599px Lady Gaga ArtRave San Diego 14519108897 15114

Just Dance: Lady Gaga’s New Dawn of Chromatica Remix Album Includes Tons of Innovative Features

HappyHour 348d4

Three Slow Burn Novels For the Fall: A Fictional Account of 12 Century Poet Marie de France, a murder-mystery, and Happy Hour, a Debut Novel about 2 Young Women Navigating a Hot NYC Summer

pexels rodnae productions 6669783 45b11

Instagram Is Destroying Teen Girls' Mental Health, and Facebook's Been Real Quiet About It

Screen Shot 2021 09 20 at 10.56.30 AM 504d3

Michaela Coel Destroys R*pe Culture in Uplifting Emmy Acceptance Speech Dedicated to Survivors of Sexual Assault

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
View Full Calendar