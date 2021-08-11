"Ex-Rated," A New Peacock Original Dating Game Show Hosted by Andy Cohen, is Here to Educate and Entertain

“Ex-Rated” brings former lovers back together again to tell each other just how bad they are at just about everything. How romantic! Hosted by Andy Cohen, this show is not afraid to hit below the belt, having contestants rate old flames on categories like penis size, personality, and skills in the bedroom. While the topics can make for some awkward comedy, everything is done in good fun and for the sake of personal development. “Ex-Rated” aims to “challenge adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve,” says Peacock in a press release for the show. 

Screen Shot 2021 08 10 at 1.41.14 PM 4987eEX-RATED -- "The One-Hit Wonder" Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Shannon Boodram, Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Richie Knapp/Peacock)

Host Andy Cohen teams up with sex educator Shan Boodram, to coach the contestants through this hilariously raunchy dating game show. Boodram is a certified intimacy educator, dating coach and relationship expert with over 15 years of experience as a sexologist. She is also the author of a best selling book called “The Game of Desire,” and the host and executive producer of Quibi’s #1 daily show, “Sexology with Shan Boodram.” Using her expert knowledge and funny relatability, Shan Boodram advises contestants how to have a relationship glow-up, and hopefully leave the show with some ideas on how they can improve as a romantic partner.

Whether we are watching contestants get critiqued on their oral techniques or learning how to advocate for what they want in the bedroom, this show is sure to be your next not so guilty pleasure. Catch the eight episode season of Ex-Rated on Peacock Thursday, August 12th!

But first, a sneak peak:

Top Photo: EX-RATED -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, "Ex-Rated" Key Art -- (Photo by: Peacock)

