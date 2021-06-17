Jameela Jamil Is Set To Star As Villain Titania In "She-Hulk," A New Marvel Series Coming To Disney+



Jameela Jamil will star in the next Marvel series on Disney+, She-Hulk.

Known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil on the comedy series The Good Place, Jamil will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villain Titania, a woman with superhuman strength and the main rival of She-Hulk in the comics.

Tatiana Maslany, known for her role as Sarah Manning (and, well, a lot of people) on Orphan Black, will play Jennifer Warner, a lawyer who becomes She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (He-Hulk, if you will). Unlike her cousin, however, Jennifer is able to maintain control while hulking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Feige, executive producer and president of Marvel Studios, describes the series as “a half-hour legal comedy,” according to Hypebeast. It will feature appearances from Renee Elise Goldberry, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Mark Ruffalo, as Bruce Banner.



She-Hulk is set to be released sometime in 2022.



Top Photo Credit: aitchisons from United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



More from BUST



DC Won't Let Batman Go Down On Catwoman Because "Heroes Don't Do That"



Issa Rae To Play Spider-Woman In Upcoming Marvel Film, And We're Here For It



"Wandavision" Is About Love, Family, And Grief. It's Also About Powerful Women.



Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo