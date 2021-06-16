DC Won't Let Batman Go Down on Catwoman Because "Heroes Don’t Do That"

Details
IN TV

80EC0139 09EA 41A9 B801 A4046FB72229 d9c5c

Justin Halpern, co-creator and executive producer of the HBO animated DC series Harley Quinn, has inadvertently caused an uproar on social media, after revealing to Variety that DC forced him to cut a scene from season three, in which Batman gives oral sex to Catwoman, because, apparently, “heroes don’t do that.” 

Halpern explained their reasoning, saying, “We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’” The comments were made as part of Halpern’s wider point that he enjoyed working on a series with villains as the central characters, precisely because you have the freedom to be much more risqué.  

ADVERTISEMENT

 

While DC executives felt their blunt explanation was sufficient, many within the fandom have found it bizarre that a series as chaotically gratuitous in terms of violence, language and sex (Harley Quinn has previously had sex with Poison Ivy), have equated limiting Batman’s sexual exploration to being ultra-marketable. Surely, some think, making Batman a selfish lover is a far less palatable fact?

Ambiguity still remains as to whether DC objected so strongly because such an act of sexual selflessness would tarnish Batman’s hyper-masculine image in the eyes of male fans, or whether they are considering their younger audience, despite this particular series very clearly catering to adults. Fans have taken to Twitter to mock DC’s reasoning, with many joking that DJ Khaled has been revealed as the new Batman; referencing the producer’s infamous comments from a 2015 Breakfast Club interview, in which he described his vehement refusal to go down on his wife. 

ADVERTISEMENT

No wonder villains and anti-heroes have been slowly taking over the superhero universe when they’re so much more fun.

Top image: screenshot from YouTube 

More from BUST

DJ Khaled, Oral Sex, And The Orgasm Gap

From "Killing Eve" to "I May Destroy You," These 8 Women-Led Shows Should Be On Your Watchlist

DC Comics’ Latest Event Showed The Necessity Of Diversity In Superhero Media

Gigi Michie is a graduate of The University of Cambridge with a degree in Classics. She loves books and films from all different cultures; particularly those that focus on the female experience. Follow her on instagram @gigimichie.
Tags: Batman , Harley Quinn , Catwoman , Oral sex , DC Comic , superheroes

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed 29 b5769

Shannen Doherty Calls Out Hollywood’s Beauty Standards And The Lack of Representation for "Women Who Embraced their Face" In A Makeup-Free Selfie

Madeline Groves in 200m fly 27355888860 43a42

Olympian Madeline Groves Drops Out Of Olympic Trials, Telling "Misogynistic Perverts": "You Can No Longer Exploit Young Women and Girls"

Screen Shot 2021 06 09 at 12.18.40 PM 63079

Everything You Need to Know About the Sex and the City Reboot

unnamed 1 ff5cb

This Jingle Dress Museum Exhibit Explores The History Of The Native Garment While Bringing Attention To The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women Movement

IMG 8724 fe775

Megan Thee Stallion, MARINA and More: 4 Songs Out This Week That Will Make Your Summer Playlist Complete

IMG 8720 85944

Racism, Sexual Misconduct, Domestic Violence, and Sexism: Is it time to put The Bachelor to bed?

37827573944 d5b048c110 c a1a8a

The New York State Senate Passed A Bill That Will Make It Easier For Trans People to Change Their Gender On Legal Documents

photo 1561057160 ce83b1bd72f4G 35e97

The High Court In India Just Ruled In Favor Of A Lesbian Couple, Issuing A Major Call For Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights In The Country

IMG 8759 b0e61

Alicia Keys Continues Her Campaign For Greater Body Acceptance In New Video

harleyquinn 8a2d2

"Cruel Summer's" Harley Quinn Smith On Why Mallory And Kate Are Soulmates: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

The Divine Feminine Interventions of Vickie Pierre Assemble Deeper Truths about Race, Colonialism and Who Gets to be the Princess
Wed Jun 16
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar