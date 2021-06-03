The Obamas Team Up with Netflix to Release "We The People," A New Educational Animated Show About Civic Issues

Details
IN TV

unnamed 25 2151c

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are partnering with Netflix to produce a new animated show called We the People.

Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee created the show, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has teamed up with the Obamas, Tonia Davis, and Priya Swaminathan to serve as the executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten episodes are set to air on July 4; however, a free prescreening of the show will be released on June 24 at the AFI DOCS film festival, Entertainment Weekly reported. The three-minute show aims to educate children about civic issues, such as taxes, immigration, women’s suffrage, and many more, in a musical, educational way similar to Schoolhouse Rock.

A press release praises the show as "an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world."

According to Bustle, a variety of musicians are creating original songs for We The People. Some of these songs and artists include H.E.R. with “Change,” Brandi Carlile with “Speak Your Mind,” Cordae with “Taxes,” Bebe Rexha with “American Citizen,” KYLE with “Link Up,” and Lin Manuel-Miranda, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Daveed Diggs, and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard with “Checks and Balances.” Moreover, Janelle Monae, Adam Lambert, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman will be featured in the show. 

You can watch the trailer below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top photo: screenshot via YouTube

More from BUST

Dakota Johnson And Henry Golding To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of Jane Austen's Persuasion

“The Umbrella Academy”: When Adoption Is The Unhappily Ever After

“Sex Education” Is The Inclusive, Feminist Show You Need To Watch

Tags: Barack Obama , Michelle Obama , We the People , Netflix , education , music , animation , children's show , entertainment , civic issues

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed faf6d

The Linda Lindas Just Scored A Record Deal After Performing Their Viral Song “Racist, Sexist Boy”

emily kinney credit davy green 1 6cabb

Actress and Singer-Songwriter Emily Kinney Gets In Touch With Her Spirituality In Her Newest Music Video: BUST Premiere

unnamed 22 3ba63

True Crime & Makeup YouTuber Bailey Sarian Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify Called "Dark History"

Screen Shot 2021 05 27 at 4.12.27 PM a01cf

Author Roxane Gay Amplifies Underrepresented Voices With Her New Publishing Imprint Roxane Gay Books

Screen Shot 2021 05 27 at 11.22.03 AM 08c30

Comedian Skye Townsend Discusses Her Big Break Starring In Season 2 Of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" And More: BUST Interview

49837299676 ac35867a57 o d0481

Naomi Osaka Announces That She Won't Be Doing Press At French Open For Mental Health Reasons

33098000636 47e4efb0af o 473dc

Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding To Star In Netflix Adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion

Screen Shot 2021 05 28 at 3.02.34 PM 7708c

Here Are Five Black Women Behind Your Favorite Bops Sung By Ariana Grande, Beyonce, & More

Dovetail Founders and Customer Service guru b80f1

Meet the Women Giving Workwear a Kick in the Pants

LauraEscudé profile by Suzanne Strong 42215

Violinist and Live Show Designer Laura Escudé Discusses The Making Of Transmute And Her Journey In The Music Industry: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar