The Obamas Team Up with Netflix to Release "We The People," A New Educational Animated Show About Civic Issues

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are partnering with Netflix to produce a new animated show called We the People.

Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee created the show, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has teamed up with the Obamas, Tonia Davis, and Priya Swaminathan to serve as the executive producers.

Ten episodes are set to air on July 4; however, a free prescreening of the show will be released on June 24 at the AFI DOCS film festival, Entertainment Weekly reported. The three-minute show aims to educate children about civic issues, such as taxes, immigration, women’s suffrage, and many more, in a musical, educational way similar to Schoolhouse Rock.

A press release praises the show as "an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world."

According to Bustle, a variety of musicians are creating original songs for We The People. Some of these songs and artists include H.E.R. with “Change,” Brandi Carlile with “Speak Your Mind,” Cordae with “Taxes,” Bebe Rexha with “American Citizen,” KYLE with “Link Up,” and Lin Manuel-Miranda, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Daveed Diggs, and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard with “Checks and Balances.” Moreover, Janelle Monae, Adam Lambert, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman will be featured in the show.

You can watch the trailer below.

