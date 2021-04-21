Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Rudolph, And Michaela Coel Are Among Variety's Power of Women 2021 Comedian Special Honorees

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Kate McKinnon, Maya Rudolph, Sophia Vergara, and Michaela Coel will be honored during Variety’s "Power of Women: The Comedians Special.”

The television special will air on May 10, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Tina Fey will also present a tribute to honor legendary Gilda Radner’s legacy and work for Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit, a foundation for cancer patients. Additional appearances will include Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Natasha Lyonne, Luis Balaguer, and Charlie Hall.

Former recipients of this honor include Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren, and Natalie Portman.

“Variety’s Power of Women 2021 honors creative leaders in comedy who inspire us with their courage and originality and challenge us to transform a world desperately in need of positive change,” said Variety President and Group Publisher Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “We are grateful to continue to work with Lifetime to make this special a reality and to be able to bring this iconic event for yet another year to a wider global audience.”

The tribute to Gilda Radner will highlight her contributions to comedy and her impact as one of Saturday Night Live’s original cast members. The tribute will also showcase the charitable work of her foundation, Gilda’s Club, which serves cancer patients and their friends, families, and caregivers. The foundation has multiple locations in the metro Detroit area with over 170 programs that give diagnoses and further support to their patients, such as support groups, educational lectures, and bereavement services.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Variety to amplify the contributions of these talented artists,” said EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN Amy Winter. “After a challenging year for everyone, we could all use a good laugh.”

