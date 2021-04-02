Sexiest Leading Man Regé-Jean Page Bids Netflix's Bridgerton Farewell, Fans Mourn the Loss

Season two of the saucy period piece "Bridgerton" will continue without Simon Basset, Duke Hastings, played by everyone’s favorite sex symbol, Regé-Jean Page.

The Official "Bridgerton" page announced the break-out star’s departure in a heartfelt Instagram post penned by Lady Whistleton.

The star posted on his personal page that “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too.”

Phoebe Dynevor will continue her role as Daphne Basset, previously Bridgerton, without her husband. Hopefully, the writers will allow their romance to blossom off screen so this love story can continue in our hearts.

"Bridgerton" debuted in December 2020 to critical acclaim. The binge-worthy show provided homebound quarantine viewers a temporary reprieve from the melancholy of pandemic life.

Shonda Rhimes adapted the Bridgerton book series into a diverse TV show that was beloved this winter. The beautiful gowns combined with the more beautiful cast transported Netflix audiences to a different world.



You will be missed Duke Hastings, but we can’t wait to see what you do next Regé-Jean Page.

Photo courtesy LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

More from BUST

“Sex Education” Is The Inclusive, Feminist Show You Need To Watch

"Grace And Frankie" Star June Diane Raphael Is Done Playing "Nice" Women

Netflix's "Unbelievable" Is Worth The Watch

Olivia McCormack is a senior at American University studying journalism. She's an avid fan of movies and TV and is currently the Managing Editor of The Rival American. Follow her on Twitter, @wonk_ur_world, and on Lettterboxd, @Ob_LIV_ious.