Sexiest Leading Man Regé-Jean Page Bids Netflix's Bridgerton Farewell, Fans Mourn the Loss

Details
IN TV

bridge 910be

Season two of the saucy period piece "Bridgerton" will continue without Simon Basset, Duke Hastings, played by everyone’s favorite sex symbol, Regé-Jean Page. 

The Official "Bridgerton" page announced the break-out star’s departure in a heartfelt Instagram post penned by Lady Whistleton.

The star posted on his personal page that “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too.” 

Phoebe Dynevor will continue her role as Daphne Basset, previously Bridgerton, without her husband. Hopefully, the writers will allow their romance to blossom off screen so this love story can continue in our hearts.

"Bridgerton" debuted in December 2020 to critical acclaim. The binge-worthy show provided homebound quarantine viewers a temporary reprieve from the melancholy of pandemic life.

Shonda Rhimes adapted the Bridgerton book series into a diverse TV show that was beloved this winter. The beautiful gowns combined with the more beautiful cast transported Netflix audiences to a different world. 


You will be missed Duke Hastings, but we can’t wait to see what you do next Regé-Jean Page.

 Photo courtesy LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

More from BUST

“Sex Education” Is The Inclusive, Feminist Show You Need To Watch

"Grace And Frankie" Star June Diane Raphael Is Done Playing "Nice" Women

Netflix's "Unbelievable" Is Worth The Watch

 

Olivia McCormack is a senior at American University studying journalism. She's an avid fan of movies and TV and is currently the Managing Editor of The Rival American. Follow her on Twitter, @wonk_ur_world, and on Lettterboxd, @Ob_LIV_ious.
Tags: Regé-Jean Page , Bridgerton , Netflix , Shonda Rhimes , Shondaland , streaming , period piece , drama , TV , new tv
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

heigl 0a2b9

Is It Too Late For Us To Apologize To Katherine Heigl?

IMG 8166 b1f09

I am a Victim of Sexual Coercion, Abuse, Stalking, and Harassment. This is My Story.

jessicawalter

Remembering Jessica Walter from "Arrested Development," Plus 5 Amazing Lucille Bluth Quotes To Brighten Your Day

bridge 910be

Sexiest Leading Man Regé-Jean Page Bids Netflix's Bridgerton Farewell, Fans Mourn the Loss

Girlhood b8147

Melissa Febos Examines Her Own Relationship With Consent Stemming From Adolescence in New Book "Girlhood"

Untitled design 4 f8afd

CasanovaOnTheMic's Single "NO MAKEUP" Encourages Women to Embrace The Skin They're In

Lil nas X c00a0

Lil Nas X Ignites Satanic Panic with his Haunted, Celestial Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

photo 1522033925639 f0e0e9efb233 ed957

New Zealand Is Now One Of The First Countries In The World To Approve Paid Leave For Miscarriages And Stillbirths

Beverly Cleary in 1955 199bc

Remembering Author Beverly Cleary, Who Captured Young Imaginations Through Books Like "Ramona Quimby"

image0 59a96

Get To Know Krystalogy As She Opens Up About Joining An E-Sports Team, Content Creation, And Building An Online Community: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri Apr 02
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat Apr 03
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sun Apr 04
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Mon Apr 05
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue Apr 06
View Full Calendar