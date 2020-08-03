Twitter Calls to #ReplaceEllen—Harry Styles, Eric Andre Make The Short List

It looks like The Ellen Show may need a new host pretty soon.

After allegations of sexual misconduct and toxic work culture from former employees shortly after a series of blunders for the famous talk show host, many are calling for Ellen to leave her show and be replaced by someone else.

So far, the suggestions range from outrageous to pretty plausible, including everyone from Harry Styles to Ellen Page to Eric Andre to literally anybody else.

Actress and social media genius Tabitha Brown:

I would absolutely #ReplaceEllen with @IamTabithaBrown No one can bring a smile to my face as much as her. This woman has LIGHT in her. She IS America’s sweetheart: a kind, nice, lovely person. ♥️♥️♥️ #TabithaBrown #ReplaceEllenWithTabithaBrown pic.twitter.com/6uXJbgk51I — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (@drmichaelgold) August 3, 2020

Legendary director of Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok Taika Waititi:

#ReplaceEllen with Taika Waititi just do it cowards pic.twitter.com/Zaso8gbsVz — Taika's mustache hair Vilho (@vilruse) August 3, 2020

Drag queens.



Chaotic comedian Eric Andre, former host of The Eric Andre Show:

Get Eric Andre to replace Ellen, keep show format the same. Also don't change the name — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) August 2, 2020

Or, again, literally anyone else.

#ReplaceEllen with someone who is actually a good representation for queers and lesbians. Someone who treats their guests, staff, and managers with respect. pic.twitter.com/zotzpbrqnu — Finny the homo 🏳️‍🌈 (@Shooketh_Artist) August 3, 2020

Header image screenshotted from Ellen's most recent YouTube video.

