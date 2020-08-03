Twitter Calls to #ReplaceEllen—Harry Styles, Eric Andre Make The Short List

It looks like The Ellen Show may need a new host pretty soon.

After allegations of sexual misconduct and toxic work culture from former employees shortly after a series of blunders for the famous talk show host, many are calling for Ellen to leave her show and be replaced by someone else.

So far, the suggestions range from outrageous to pretty plausible, including everyone from Harry Styles to Ellen Page to Eric Andre to literally anybody else.

Actress and social media genius Tabitha Brown:

Legendary director of Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok Taika Waititi:

Drag queens.


Chaotic comedian Eric Andre, former host of The Eric Andre Show:

Or, again, literally anyone else.

 

 

Header image screenshotted from Ellen's most recent YouTube video.

Evi Arthur is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The former editor-in-chief of her university paper, Evi has previously interned at Chicago Agent Magazine and St. Louis Magazine. A St. Louis native (and lover of St. Louis-style pizza), she plans to eventually return to school and earn a Master's degree in investigative reporting. You can follow her at @EviArthur on Instagram and Twitter.
Tags: twitter , Ellen , The Ellen Show , sexual misconduct , Harry Styles , Eric Andre
