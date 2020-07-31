Netflix Is Acquiring Seven Black Sitcoms From The '90s

Netflix is adding seven iconic Black sitcoms to its streaming library starting this weekend. The '90s shows being added to the platform include Moesha, its spinoff The Parkers, The Game, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, Half & Half, and One on One.

Netflix’s Twitter announcement of the new additions included some heartfelt messages from stars of the shows, including Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends), Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister and The Game) and Tamera Mowry-Housley (Sister, Sister), Shar Jackson (Moesha), and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers).

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

The shows will be joining classics like Moonlight and Beyonce’s Homecoming on the “Strong Black Lead” page. Needless to say, the internet is very excited about the new content coming to Netflix.

new beyoncé, new brandy, and we getting our fave black shows on netflix? my BRAND pic.twitter.com/8NDbaDCQ2G — thee legend (@blackgirlcourt) July 31, 2020

Ahhhhhh!!!! I have been dying to see Mo, sister sister and the Parker's on Netflix!!! It's about damn time!!! #Netflix https://t.co/zrb038onwf — Lex🌺 (@Lexi25658487) July 30, 2020

Fall is looking EXTRA Black this year. pic.twitter.com/rk4NcRWGwa — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 29, 2020

We’ll finish Moesha by the 15th so we can watch The Game. Finish that in time for Sister Sister, then Girlfriends and The Parker’s. Then straight into One on One. pic.twitter.com/jcBRDm9v2t — Therin or Terin (@Therinray) July 30, 2020

Header image screenshotted from YouTube.

