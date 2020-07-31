Netflix Is Acquiring Seven Black Sitcoms From The '90s

Netflix is adding seven iconic Black sitcoms to its streaming library starting this weekend. The '90s shows being added to the platform include Moesha, its spinoff The Parkers, The Game, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, Half & Half, and One on One.

Netflix’s Twitter announcement of the new additions included some heartfelt messages from stars of the shows, including Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends), Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister and The Game) and Tamera Mowry-Housley (Sister, Sister), Shar Jackson (Moesha), and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers).

The shows will be joining classics like Moonlight and Beyonce’s Homecoming on the “Strong Black Lead” page. Needless to say, the internet is very excited about the new content coming to Netflix.

Header image screenshotted from YouTube.

Evi Arthur is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The former editor-in-chief of her university paper, Evi has previously interned at Chicago Agent Magazine and St. Louis Magazine. A St. Louis native (and lover of St. Louis-style pizza), she plans to eventually return to school and earn a Master's degree in investigative reporting. You can follow her at @EviArthur on Instagram and Twitter.
Tags: Netflix , Moesha , Sister Sister , The Game , Girlfriends , The Parkers , Half & Half , One on One , BLM , Strong Black Lead
