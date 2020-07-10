Black Bisexual Actress Javicia Leslie Is Playing The Lead On Batwoman And We're Here For It

Details
IN TV

Screen Shot 2020 07 10 at 1.24.21 PM d05a4

The CW has announced their pick for the new Batwoman: Javicia Leslie, a Black bisexual actress and former co-star of God Friended Me, where she also played a queer character. Batwoman premiered last fall with Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, making it the first superhero series to feature an LGBT+ character as the lead. After playing Batwoman in season one, Rose is exiting the role. She posted on Instagram to congratulate Leslie.

On accepting the role, Leslie said, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

She’ll play a new character named Ryan Wilder who was described by The Hollywood Reporter as “likable, messy, and a little untamed.” Before wielding the Batsuit, she spent years as a drug-runner and lived in a van with her pet plant. Ryan is an out lesbian on the show and is the type of person “who would steal milk from an alleycat and also could kill you with her bare hands.” Batwoman will be returning to TV on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET in January 2021.

Check out Javicia Leslie's latest Instagram post to see how much representation matters.

Header image: screenshot from Youtube

More from BUST 

The Band Formerly Known Lady Antebellum Is Suing A Black Singer For The Name Lady A (And We’re Tired Of Performative Allyship)

The "Respect" Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin

Brie Larson Is On YouTube Now, So There Goes All My Free Time

Grace Weinberg (she/they) is a senior at Simmons University pursuing BAs in English, Women's & Gender Studies, and Spanish in addition to interning at BUST. When she's not reading in bed with her french bulldog, you can find her rollerskating or watching the next feminist horror flick. Follow her on Twitter at @GraceWeinberg6.
Tags: Javicia Leslie , LGBT+ , representation , Batwoman
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Rollersakte be447

Women’s Roller Derby Has a Plan That Will Roll COVID’s Ass Over

Polyamory pride 6a702

A Massachusetts City Now Legally Recognizes Polyamorous Couples

2560px Mount Rushmore detail view 96ed6

The History of Indigenous People Protesting Mount Rushmore

VIRTUAL EVENT POSTER b7408

The "Suzi Q" Documentary Depicts The Life Of An Iconic Musician

Lady A Charlotte 12 27 12 39 ef89c

The Band Formerly Known Lady Antebellum Is Suing A Black Singer For The Name Lady A (And We’re Tired of Performative Allyship)

vanessa blog soccer 1 56ce8

#IAmVanessaGuillen Calls Out The Military's Issue With Women

1280px Halle Berry 35954743982 5ba2d

Halle Berry Apologizes for Considering Playing Trans Role, But Hollywood Still Has a Problem

Respect2 01c94

The "Respect" Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here: Jennifer Hudson Stars as Aretha Franklin

thought catalog psgqUnk8zvM unsplash 588bc

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On Limiting Birth Control Coverage

BSC 101 Unit 00032R 9cc05

The New "Babysitter's Club" On Netflix Is Not About Babysitting — It’s About Strong Women

Upcoming Events

Shades of The Movement - A Benefit for Color of Change
Sat Jul 11 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
BMA x NMWA: Art in Protest
Tue Jul 14 @12:00PM - 12:45PM
“Together Apart” – Bridging the Gaps
Thu Jul 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sat Jul 25 @12:00AM
"Grace & Grit": a speaker series for women of color in film
Sun Jul 26 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar