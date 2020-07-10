Black Bisexual Actress Javicia Leslie Is Playing The Lead On Batwoman And We're Here For It

The CW has announced their pick for the new Batwoman: Javicia Leslie, a Black bisexual actress and former co-star of God Friended Me, where she also played a queer character. Batwoman premiered last fall with Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, making it the first superhero series to feature an LGBT+ character as the lead. After playing Batwoman in season one, Rose is exiting the role. She posted on Instagram to congratulate Leslie.

On accepting the role, Leslie said, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

She’ll play a new character named Ryan Wilder who was described by The Hollywood Reporter as “likable, messy, and a little untamed.” Before wielding the Batsuit, she spent years as a drug-runner and lived in a van with her pet plant. Ryan is an out lesbian on the show and is the type of person “who would steal milk from an alleycat and also could kill you with her bare hands.” Batwoman will be returning to TV on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET in January 2021.

Check out Javicia Leslie's latest Instagram post to see how much representation matters.

Header image: screenshot from Youtube

More from BUST

The Band Formerly Known Lady Antebellum Is Suing A Black Singer For The Name Lady A (And We’re Tired Of Performative Allyship)

The "Respect" Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin

Brie Larson Is On YouTube Now, So There Goes All My Free Time

Grace Weinberg (she/they) is a senior at Simmons University pursuing BAs in English, Women's & Gender Studies, and Spanish in addition to interning at BUST. When she's not reading in bed with her french bulldog, you can find her rollerskating or watching the next feminist horror flick. Follow her on Twitter at @GraceWeinberg6.