Quantcast
She-Ra's' Final Season Explores The Ethos Of The Show: Love

"She-Ra's" Final Season Explores The Ethos Of The Show: Love

Details
IN TV

Young Adora Aimee Carrero Young Catra AJ Michalka 85afb

After five seasons, Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to an end, and the powerful 13-episode series finale is a testament to what happens when you have terrific writers in the room. 

The magic of She-Ra lies in the incredible development of the characters over the past five seasons. No character is perfect, and each one has its arc, and back during regular times, we would see plenty of Catra, She-Ra, Glimmer, Entrapta, and Bow cosplayers at our annual comic cons. 

COVID-19 has taken away our ability to assemble and celebrate our fandoms in person, but it can’t kill the fan spirit. On Thursday, the voice talents of She-Ra and creator Noelle Stevenson took to Twitter to host a Zoom premiere party to talk about the finale. Fans asked questions and submitted comments to the talent, expressing their gratitude for all they have done. 

 

 

 

 

She-Ra's fifth season hones in on the heart of the series: love. It explores real themes such as emotional abuse, abandonment issues, and survival.

If you have been following for the past four seasons, you know about Catra and Adora, and their relationship before Adora became She-Ra. Season five dives deeper into the relationship between Catra and Adora, and the show not only gives fans more reason to continue to ship ‘Catradora,’ but it explores what it’s like to love someone who has abandonment issues. Love is hard and messy, but incredibly worthwhile. 

Season five is a rollercoaster of emotions, and it presents in full force the real big bad, Horde Prime. It explores real themes of trauma and the messy process of recovery. (It also proves that Catra is the cutest antagonist with the biggest heart in T.V.)

As we continue to recover from the current pandemic, She-Ra season five is an oasis reminding us that love is the most important thing. Nobody can defeat a terrible evil alone. We need each other. 

Writing rooms should take note of She-Ra and its incredible ability to develop strong female and male characters with a complete arch. Noelle Stevenson is a gift to us all, and She-Ra is an '80s love power ballad.  

More from BUST

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

“She-Ra’s” Fourth Season Asks, What Are You Willing To Do To Win?

Rebecca Sugar Talks "Steven Universe" Success, Queer Visibility In Children's Cartoons, and Own Non-Binary Identity

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is a writer and actor. She is a part of the performance duo Of This World in Chicago, IL. Dieppa is the recipient of a 2018 Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting grant, which she has used to report on property rights in Puerto Rico. Her interests lie in science, art, and history. Past writing includes interning for the Chicago Field Museum ECCO program, the national theater blog HOWLROUND, music reviews for UR Chicago, and in a former life was a beat reporter for the Indiana Daily Student. She loves archaeology, kitties, and dancing. The next big adventure may include an archaeological dig in Peru. Follow her on twitter @isabelsdieppa.
Tags: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power , She-Ra , Noelle Stevenson , animated , cartoons , Netflix
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

elisabeth 7426b

Elisabeth Moss Plays Legendary Horror Writer Shirley Jackson In This New Thriller

Screen Shot 2020 05 11 at 4.21.51 PM 55621

Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen, and The Cool Girl Trap

pocket final apisukh WEB 46fbe

The Surprising History of Women and Pockets

pexelsbreakup 4ee7a

My Ex’s Silence During A Pandemic Freed Me From My Fantasy

maths1 31138

Hate Math? Thank The Patriarchy

tennessee c7425

Tennessee Judges Rule That It’s Okay To Film Videos of Women Without Their Consent

Bad Cop Bad Cop c8a15

In Bad Cop/Bad Cop's “Pursuit of Liberty,” Aggression And Compassion Collide: BUST Premiere

AOC 74575

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Named Co-Chair of Biden-Sanders Climate Change Task Force

elle fanning the great hulu 898f3

Week Of Women: Charli XCX, Big Freedia, And Amy Sedaris

TaraOBrien Bust Final b406f 0a446

A Group of Hypnotists Are Offering Free Emotional Support for Essential Workers (Or Anyone Else In Need)

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar