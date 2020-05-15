"She-Ra's" Final Season Explores The Ethos Of The Show: Love

After five seasons, Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to an end, and the powerful 13-episode series finale is a testament to what happens when you have terrific writers in the room.

The magic of She-Ra lies in the incredible development of the characters over the past five seasons. No character is perfect, and each one has its arc, and back during regular times, we would see plenty of Catra, She-Ra, Glimmer, Entrapta, and Bow cosplayers at our annual comic cons.

COVID-19 has taken away our ability to assemble and celebrate our fandoms in person, but it can’t kill the fan spirit. On Thursday, the voice talents of She-Ra and creator Noelle Stevenson took to Twitter to host a Zoom premiere party to talk about the finale. Fans asked questions and submitted comments to the talent, expressing their gratitude for all they have done.

@lauren_ash thank you for giving life to my favorite character of all time. scorpia taught me to value myself enough to find true friends and im going to miss her so much :( ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DKJpADhnFS — claire | spop spoilers (@aurabrie) May 15, 2020

She-Ra's fifth season hones in on the heart of the series: love. It explores real themes such as emotional abuse, abandonment issues, and survival.

If you have been following for the past four seasons, you know about Catra and Adora, and their relationship before Adora became She-Ra. Season five dives deeper into the relationship between Catra and Adora, and the show not only gives fans more reason to continue to ship ‘Catradora,’ but it explores what it’s like to love someone who has abandonment issues. Love is hard and messy, but incredibly worthwhile.

Season five is a rollercoaster of emotions, and it presents in full force the real big bad, Horde Prime. It explores real themes of trauma and the messy process of recovery. (It also proves that Catra is the cutest antagonist with the biggest heart in T.V.)

As we continue to recover from the current pandemic, She-Ra season five is an oasis reminding us that love is the most important thing. Nobody can defeat a terrible evil alone. We need each other.

Writing rooms should take note of She-Ra and its incredible ability to develop strong female and male characters with a complete arch. Noelle Stevenson is a gift to us all, and She-Ra is an '80s love power ballad.

More from BUST

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

“She-Ra’s” Fourth Season Asks, What Are You Willing To Do To Win?

Rebecca Sugar Talks "Steven Universe" Success, Queer Visibility In Children's Cartoons, and Own Non-Binary Identity

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is a writer and actor. She is a part of the performance duo Of This World in Chicago, IL. Dieppa is the recipient of a 2018 Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting grant, which she has used to report on property rights in Puerto Rico. Her interests lie in science, art, and history. Past writing includes interning for the Chicago Field Museum ECCO program, the national theater blog HOWLROUND, music reviews for UR Chicago, and in a former life was a beat reporter for the Indiana Daily Student. She loves archaeology, kitties, and dancing. The next big adventure may include an archaeological dig in Peru. Follow her on twitter @isabelsdieppa.