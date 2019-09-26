Quantcast
The Masked Singer Is Back And We Have Thoughts!

OK people! The greatest competition show ever, The Masked Singer on Fox, is finally back for Season 2. And since the show is a bit of an obsession here at BUST HQ, you KNOW we have thoughts!

  1. We were Egg-cited to learn the true identity of the Egg! He's great.
  2. Ice Cream is not someone we're familiar with so we felt nothing when he was unmasked. Note to producers, the game is more fun when the competitors are actually famous.
  3. We think the Tree is Ronnie Spector and we are HERE FOR THIS!!!
  4. We don't know who the Rottweiler is but he can get it.
  5. We think the Ladybug is possibly Jamie Lynn Spears or Tiffany Trump, but it's still too early to tell.
  6. We think Thingamajig is Dennis Rodman, and if so, WOW!
  7. We agree with Dr. Ken that Skeleton is probably Martin Short, but could he also be Steve Martin? He's an elder SNL alum for sure.
  8. We predict that the Butterfly will make it all the way to the end. But who is she???? Not sure yet, but Fantasia isn't a bad guess. Or could she be J-Hud?

Who do you think is behind the masks so far???

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.
