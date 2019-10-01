Lilly Singh Has A New Talk Show, And It’s All The Talk

Lilly Singh has started her new talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh two weeks ago on September 16. This is exciting – Singh is the first openly bisexual Indian-Canadian woman to host a late-night show on a major network. Not only that, but she’s in the world of late-night, that’s dominated by white men; so, of course, she has a lot to say.

Singh debuted her opening monologue to her new talk show right off the bat with addressing the elephant in the room: her white male counterparts. She broke out in a rap about how she’s not a white man, how her "skin's got some color and it ain't a spray tan," and boasts that her "writers’ room looks like a mini-United Nations, more than 50% women, and people of all races", and assures her viewers that she will "throw some melanin up in your late night."

It’s a bit early to tell, but in two weeks Singh has maintained a 100% approval rating based on reviews on Rotton Tomatoes. Even with a little hiccup a few days ago – it's a reminder that there is always room and space to grow.

Mindy Kaling was one of Singh’s first guests on in the premiere episode and asked, "Has NBC ever had this many Indian women on at one time? If I had, growing up, seen you on TV ... to have had you, I mean, it's huge. I can't wait for my daughter to watch this show 20 years from now when you're still doing it and you're wishing you don't have to."

Singh announced earlier in March: “I want to give a shout-out to all the women who’ve came before me and are currently in this space because I couldn’t have done that without paving the path,” which is inspiring and very much a contender for this show to continue.

Lilly Singh is the latest in a group of woman talk show hosts, such as Samantha Bee, Chelsea Handler, Busy Philips, and Michelle Wolf. However there is a bit of a discrepancy when addressing whether she is the first woman of color in late-night, as Wanda Sykes hosted a weekly program on Fox, Mo’Nique and Robin Thede hosted a late-night offering on BET, and Whoopi Goldberg did a syndicated program in the mid-1990s. Here Lilly Singh represents an even smaller group of women of color in talk shows. With comedy, one of her many talents, paints quite why there’s a need for her in such a male-dominated profession, so she can make fun of it, but to shed light on the puzzling question of why men think they’re funny, especially over women?

Before A Little Late, Singh became famous first as a YouTube star. She’s a comedian and actress and became known under her pseudonym “IISuperwomanII” the name as her YouTube channel. This was prompted by an idea she came up with in childhood, where she believed that she could do anything. Singh is a feminist, and supports women's and girls’ rights. She is an advocate for children’s rights, is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and has led a campaign called “GirlLove,” promoting girls to end girl-on-girl hate.

Singh's talk-show is very reminiscent of her days on YouTube as she still raps, performs sketches, and talks a lot about popular culture. And though she’s said she'd lean away from “day to day politics” as everything she says and does becomes political, her perspectives on popular culture have drawn 14.9 million subscribers on her YouTube alone. With a number that high, it’s important to better denote that women of color voices and other marginalized folks should always be heard. So that means less white men, please.

Photo via NBC / Late Night with Lilly Singh

