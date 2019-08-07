Quantcast
Monica Lewinsky To Produce Her Side Of Clinton Affair For 'American Crime Story

Monica Lewinsky To Produce Her Side Of Clinton Affair For "American Crime Story"

Details
IN TV

monicalewinsky 0b69d

Monica Lewinsky is having a week, to say the least. Besides driving the internet crazy with the best tweet of the entire Trump Administration, Lewinsky is making big news with her newly found role as a producer. And after 20 goddamn years of other people telling her story, Lewinsky is taking back control of what’s rightfully hers. Set to premiere September 2020, the third installment of the FX series American Crime Story will focus on the 1998 and 1999 impeachment trials (and hopefully give this history some much-needed perspective, to say the least).

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

This is only Lewinsky’s second time signing onto one of the countless productions made about her time as a White House Intern and her life during/after the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings. Though Lewinsky has become an established author and activist since her days in the Clinton Administration, time and time again her story is used without her input or perspective to make good T.V., movies, and headlines. Yet, Murphy, the acclaimed T.V. producer, and creator of American Crime Story has already made an essential departure from the rest of this crowded and sensationalist field by requiring Lewinsky’s approval. Murphy said to Lewinsky, “Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money.” It’s hard to believe it took TWENTY years for this standard to be met by someone telling her story but it’s been a long time coming. Light applause for Murphy.

 

 

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

So far, there are good things to expect from this series. In addition to Lewinsky as a producer, the female writer Sarah Burgess will be writing the show’s third installment. Likewise, the first and only actors currently signed on are all badass women and will further feed the Beanie Feldstein obsession we’re all harboring. It’s safe to say all eyes will be on product of this female powerhouse in 2020. To second Lewinsky herself, “I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation.” We’re grateful for you too, Lewinsky. 

 

Photo via Youtube

More from BUST

Monica Lewinsky Explains Why She's Revisiting Trauma With Docuseries "The Clinton Affair"

Bill Clinton Says He “Did The Right Thing” With Monica Lewinsky: Link Roundup

Monica Lewinsky Looks Back At Bill Clinton With The Help Of #MeToo

 

 

 

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art . I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: Monica Lewinsky , Ryan Murphy , American Crime Story

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

euw9pv1sb2tjd4zgui2s 6821a

Fat Roles and Fat Rolls: What the Ursula Casting Tells Us About Roles for Fat Women and Femmes

600px Marianne Williamson 46644120952 8a6c8

Marianne Williamson Isn’t The Spiritual Feminist We Need Right Now

cq5dam.web.1200.675 9c043

Barbie Ferreira Is The TV Queen We’ve Been Waiting For: BUST Interview

nightingale c79c3

"The Nightingale" Is Horrifying – Literally

a black lady sketch show b39b7

Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

Kingdom Tower at night 06e56

Women of Saudi Arabia Can Now Travel Without A Man As Their Guardian

eygUcN2I 4ba46

Propagate Your Plants In 4 Easy Steps

She Ra 7a7f2

A New Kind Of Heroine’s Journey: Looking Into The Third Season of “She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power”

cq5dam.web.1200.675 84918

“Euphoria’s” Nika King Talks Strong Women, Hope, And Season Two

tqcYByKp 2 80613

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" Is A Must-Watch For All Her Fans

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button