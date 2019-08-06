Quantcast
Moana's Auli'i Cravalho To Star in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live Musical

Moana's Auli'i Cravalho To Star in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live Musical

Details
IN TV

 

aulii 8a5a3

ABC just announced that they have cast Auli’i Cravalho, the breakout Moana star, as Princess Ariel in a new live production of The Little Mermaid. Cravalho’s voice acting and singing stole the spotlight in the 2016 instant classic—now she’ll showcase her talents on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 18, Cravalho has already established herself as a versatile actor. In the live concert TV special, she’ll appear alongside co-stars Queen Latifah, who will play everyone’s favorite villain Ursula, and Shaggy as Ariel’s snarky sidekick Sebastian. The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! is expected to be a menagerie of live action and animation and even puppetry, according to Huffpost. It will weave music from the original film, composed by eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, with songs pulled from Glenn Slater’s Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation.

And this might not be the first you’ve heard about The Little Mermaid lately. Disney’s also launching a live-action film that will star Melissa McCarthy and Awkwafina, among others (see the link below for more on the implications of Melissa McCarthy's casting). The film's still in the works for next year. Meanwhile, production of ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live TV event is well under way. The musical is set to air this November 5th to correspond with the original film’s 30th anniversary.

Top image courtesy of 100 Percent Entertainment

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

What the Ursula Casting Tells Us About Roles for Fat Women

How Teen Movies Shaped Us — Possibly For The Worse

A New Kind Of Heroine’s Journey: Looking Into The Third Season of “She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power”

 

Jay Graham is a freelance writer from Seattle. Their work explores politics and pop culture with a focus on gender, queerness, myth, and horror.
Tags: The Little Mermaid , Auli'i Cravalho , Moana , live musical , ABC , Ariel

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

k8bush 39d5d

Top 10 Reasons We're Still Obsessed With Kate Bush

euw9pv1sb2tjd4zgui2s 6821a

Fat Roles and Fat Rolls: What the Ursula Casting Tells Us About Roles for Fat Women and Femmes

600px Marianne Williamson 46644120952 8a6c8

Marianne Williamson Isn’t The Spiritual Feminist We Need Right Now

cq5dam.web.1200.675 9c043

Barbie Ferreira Is The TV Queen We’ve Been Waiting For: BUST Interview

nightingale c79c3

"The Nightingale" Is Horrifying – Literally

a black lady sketch show b39b7

Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

TheApology bab2f

Eve Ensler's "The Apology" Is A Tough, But Necessary Read About Forgiveness

Kingdom Tower at night 06e56

Women of Saudi Arabia Can Now Travel Without A Man As Their Guardian

BUSTmagazine Issue117 modified e4851

How The Anonymous South Korean Feminist Movement Moved From Online To The Streets

eygUcN2I 4ba46

Propagate Your Plants In 4 Easy Steps

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button