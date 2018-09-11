Quantcast
4 Highlights From a Historic Night At the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys

4 Highlights From a Historic Night At the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys

Details
IN TV

samira edits 6d1b3

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards was this past weekend, celebrating the unsung heroes of TV –production, editing, producing– alongside the celebrities. Though the Emmy Awards are still a weekend away, the Creative Arts was packed with historic moments: titles won, ceilings shattered, minorities represented, stereotypes-slayed with a fabulous dress (and dominatrix-worthy boots). Here are the highlights we're still talking:

Screen Shot 2018 09 11 at 2.23.14 PM a0849Image via NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Black Actors Make History

Tiffany Haddish, Ron Cephas Jones, Samira Wiley, and Katt Williams snag the creative Emmys for their respective roles–and make history. This was the first time all four guest statues were awarded to black actors.

Wiley, first known as Poussey on Orange Is the New Black, won for her commanding presence as Moira, a lesbian and Gilead-escapee from Handmaid’s Tale. The character, black, gay, and a resolute survivor, is a well-celebrated update from Margaret Atwood’s initial. 

Haddish and Williams won for their respective guest roles on Saturday Night Live and Atlanta. Haddish’s hosting (and now-iconic white dress) was the highlight of SNL’s 43rd season. For Williams’ Alligator Man role, he actually interned at an alligator farm for three weeks to avoid using a stuntman.

Jones won an Emmy in the drama category for his much-loved role on NBC's This Is Us. All four are first-time Emmy winners. 

 

queer eye 7ac9cImage via Netflix

2. A Spotlight on LGBTQ Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race and its indelible host, RuPaul Charles, snagged multiple awards that night, including his third Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program award. The instantly-beloved Queer Eye reboot had a ball; they won Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program (but really, there was no competition on that one). United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell took Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Also, QE star Jonathan Van Ness deserved an award (or at least applause) for his fierce, gender-norms-decimating look: a black gown complete with sequins, a mess top, and thigh-high slit. Google it.

 

GLOW 34601Image via Netflix

3. GLOW’s Shauna Duggins Makes History

Netflix’s series GLOW, following hard-hitting women wrestlers in the 80s, made history when Shauna Duggins won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less). Previously nominated for her work with Alias, she is the first woman to ever win in this category. GLOW also won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less) and was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

John Legend EGOT bf66bImage via Wiki Creative Commons / Granandres10

4. Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend Earn EGOT Status

Praises be, there are (to quote Chrissy Teigen) three new EGOT GOATs in Hollywood. Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend won as executive producers of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. The win for Outstanding Live Variety Special award makes the three the 13th, 14th, and 15th persons to ever win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Superstar producer Craig Zadan, who died on August 20, was also awarded a posthumous Emmy for his role.

 

Header by Jeaneen Lund for BUST April/May 2018

 

More from BUST

Samira Wiley On Gay Weddings, Gilead And God

Sandra Oh Is The First Asian Woman To Be Nominated For The Leading Role In A Drama Emmy

9 Moments To Care About From The 69th Emmys

 

 

 

Tessa is a BUST Editorial Intern. Puertorriqueña / Syrian gal interested in race, women, and the arts - more specifically, their intersections. Follow her on Instagram @tessa.sol and Twitter @solo_tessa. She lives in Brooklyn. 
Tags: Creative Arts Emmys , Samira Wiley , John Legend , SNL , queer , feminism,

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

makeup 0e4a1

Multilevel Marketing Companies Sell False Hope To Women

180602 Bust 19513 Edit CYMK 1 2a5ec

How Burt Reynolds Became Cosmo’s First Male Centerfold

fannyeaton f8f6c

The Story Of Fanny Eaton, The Forgotten Jamaican Pre-Raphaelite Muse

1920px Olivia Munn 29726372858 05aba

Olivia Munn Spoke Out About A Sex Offender In Her Movie "Predator"—And Got No Support From Her Co-Stars

Gwyneth P 5a97e

Vaginal Eggs Cost Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop A $145,000 Settlement

cassandra2 5da92

How Alt-Folk Musician Cassandra Jenkins Uses Tarot And Mythology

annakarenina fef3f

Victorians Had Standards Of Beauty For The Elbows

Judge Brett Michael Kavanaugh 06107

Kavanaugh Says Birth Control Is "Abortion-Inducing Drugs"

bookshed b8b6e

12 New Books By Women Released In September 2018

sierraburgess c6c29

Week Of Women: September 7-13, 2018

Upcoming Events

Babefest 2018 with Ani DiFranco
Tue Sep 11 @ 8:00PM -
Cult Party's 1 Year Anniversary
Sat Sep 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
Amy Poehler's Birthday!
Sun Sep 16 @12:00AM
Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Adrienne Truscott's A One-Trunk Pony
Sun Sep 23 @ 9:30PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar