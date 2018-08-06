"The Facts Of Life" Actress Charlotte Rae, America's Favorite House Mother, Has Died At 92

Charlotte Rae, famous for her role as Mrs. Garrett in the wildly popular '80s TV shows Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, has died at the age of 92, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Rae was beloved across the country for her role on The Facts of Life as Mrs. G, house mother for a group of girls at a boarding school. Known as a motherly and respectable figure, Rae led the show to deal with “topical issues from a young woman’s perspective: among them eating disorders, sex, drugs and AIDS,” according to the New York Times.

Known for battling through serious health issues later in life, Rae was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer around 2010 and survived after months of chemotherapy. Last year, she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

When she disclosed that she had bone cancer, she told PEOPLE, “At 91, every day is a birthday…I want to tell everybody to celebrate every day, to savor the day and be good to yourself, love yourself, and then you can be good to others and be of service to others.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation and love for Rae and the valuable lessons she taught them at a young age when watching her on The Facts of Life.

Rest in peace, Charlotte Rae! Thank you for the life lessons and the love.



Photo Credit: The Facts of Life

Sarah Boyle is an editorial intern who studies English Literature and Sociology at Middlebury College.