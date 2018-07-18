Quantcast
The She-Ra Reboot Looks Amazing, and Men Can’t Ruin It For Me

The She-Ra Reboot Looks Amazing, and Men Can’t Ruin It For Me

Details
IN TV

She Ra art 426b4 53ac3

Netflix and Dreamworks are teaming up for a 2018 reboot of She-Ra, and the first images look awesome. She-Ra is a lot less sexualized than the ‘80s original — she has visible muscles and she’s wearing a SKORT, you guys. And with superstar cartoonist Noelle Stevenson at the helm, this show promises to have the empowerment and representation that young watchers deserve.

Noelle Stevenson is the 26-year-old cartoonist who brought the world Lumberjanes, a comic book series about a group of badass friends at a supernatural summer camp for “Hardcore Lady-Types”, and Nimona, a webcomic-turned-graphic novel that Stevenson created out of her desire to see a more butch heroine—someone she’d actually want to dress up as at a comic-con. Lumberjanes and Nimona have both received multiple high-profile awards, plus praise for representing people of color and showing queer relationships in stories about friendship, magical adventures, and general badassery. Now Stevenson is busting into TV as showrunner of the She-Ra reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original '80s cartoon, She-Ra: Princess of Power, was created as a companion to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Creators claimed they wanted to make a character and TV show that would be as popular with young girls as He-Man was with boys. Yet, they still created a super sexualized character who follows a ridiculously long tradition of cartoons (actually, scratch that, all art) being formulated for the male gaze.

Noelle Stevenson’s version already promises to break that harmful pattern, with characters of all different races and body types. Her show is called She-Ra and the Princesses of Power—PLURAL princesses, which you can bet will mean a whole host of boss characters for a new generation to look up to. 

She Ra characters 8bd85More She-Ra characters, courtesy of Netflix and Noelle Stevenson's Twitter.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned male gaze isn’t as happy about this development as we are. Apparently She-Ra is supposed to look like the “ideal woman”, and the reboot isn’t looking “feminine” enough for fellas who don’t want to watch a TV show with a main character that they think looks like a “boyish lesbian”. One Twitter user said the new art is no less than the "destruction of beauty." This particular Tweet, comparing the new art to the '80s version, has basically been turned into a meme:

Not She Ra Tweet 0e815The original tweet.

And one of the many brilliant responses:

She Ra Meme c32c6

It's true, some men on the internet are upset that the new She-Ra's design. But hey, I have some great news for those guys, and it’s THIS SHOW ISN’T FOR YOU.

She Ra is for your niece e9cd1Twitter agrees.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

It’s for kids. And kids to deserve to see powerful young women of all shapes and sizes and skin tones having fun with their friends and going on adventures and saving the world. Twitter proved that point royally with an outpouring of support for the show. Already, beautiful fan art, excitement, and joy from future watchers has basically drowned the negativity of a few pissed-off guys.

Positive Tweet 5bdce

Positive Tweet 5bdce

Positive Tweet 5bdce

Noelle Stevenson responded to the avalanche of support her art received on Twitter: 

Noelle tweet 47f0d
Um, thank YOU, Noelle Stevenson—we can’t wait until the kids who grew up on your show take over the world.

Top photo: Netflix. 

More from BUST

8 Up-And-Coming Animators To Watch

'Steven Universe' Is The Feminist Cartoon Everyone Should Watch

10 Feminist Meme Accounts You Need In Your Newsfeed

 

Rachele Merliss is a writer, theatre maker, and wannabe witch from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is currently a senior at Wesleyan University, majoring in American Studies with a minor in creative writing. She's also the writer & director of the webseries Saint Bitch, coming soon to YouTube. Watch the trailer here & follow Rachele on Twitter @rachele_mermaid.
Tags: She-Ra , Noelle Stevenson , cartoons , superheroes , Netflix

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

math 94ea5

2+2=Porn With The Cheekily Named Math Magazine

slutwalk woman samirah raheem e1531816132564 fd096

This Woman Had The Best-Ever Response To Slut-Shaming

strangerriverdale bde84

How "Stranger Things" and "Riverdale" Are Rebranding Horror's "Final Girl"

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

1600px Amazon Patent Drive Wednesbury sign 37813020024 09f86

Amazon Workers In Europe Hold #AmazonStrike On #PrimeDay Over Low Pay, Poor Working Conditions, Pregnancy Discrimination: Link Roundup

o.school image 93415

This Website Gives You the Sex Ed You Never Had

Upcoming Events

Power of People Combined Annual Live Music Festival
Wed Jul 18 @ 6:00PM - 12:00AM
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar