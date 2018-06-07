Samantha Bee Again Apologizes For Calling Ivanka A "C*nt," But Reiterates Her Point About Immigration: Link Roundup

Last night on Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee addressed last week’s “feckless cunt” comment and the backlash she received. She apologized again for her language, but joked, “I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting than juvenile immigration policy. I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them.” Watch her full segment below:

Tennessee Hardware Store Refuses Entry to Gay Couples

Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Amyx Hardware & Roofing Supplies in Grainger County, TN put forth a sign stating “No Gays Allowed” in the store. Jeff Amyx, the owner, is also a Baptist minister, and claimed that same-sex couples are against his religious beliefs. The sign was shortly replaced with another one: “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who would violate our rights of freedom of speech & freedom of religion.” Read more in USA Today.

Stephen Colbert Perfectly Schools Bill Clinton On “Sexual Misbehavior”

Yesterday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Bill Clinton and writer James Patterson dropped by the show to discuss their new book and a recent NBC News interview in which Clinton received backlash for dodging questions about Monica Lewinsky. Colbert fought against Clinton’s ongoing claims that his affair had nothing to do with #MeToo, and said, “In all due respect, sir, your behavior was the most famous example of a powerful man sexually misbehaving in the workplace of my lifetime.” Watch the full clip here:

Dylan Farrow Responds To Woody Allen’s #MeToo Comments

On Tuesday, Dylan Farrow spoke out on Twitter following her abuser’s recent comments about how he should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. “All Woody Allen’s latest antics demonstrate is desperation to salvage a now faltering career,” she wrote. “His true feelings on Weinstein and Me Too were made evident in his initial reaction and defense of Weinstein. Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him.” Find her full statement on Twitter.

Somehow 13 Reasons Why Is Renewed For Third Season

After two seasons–both of which drew a lot of criticism for the clumsy portrayal of mental illness and, more recently, gun violence–the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season, reported BuzzFeed yesterday. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement that the show “has been enormously popular and successful. It is engaging content. It is controversial. But nobody has to watch it.”

Most recently, one of the show’s actors, Devin Druid, defended the show’s graphic portrayals of sexual violence, which you can read about in Teen Vogue. Emily Tannenbaum also wrote for Elle about why the show’s protagonist, Clay Jensen, is such a toxic male lead.

This article was published on June 7, 2018

Top photo via TBS / Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

