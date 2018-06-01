Samantha Bee Forced To Apologize For Calling Ivanka A "Feckless C*nt": Link Roundup

Samantha Bee Apologizes To Ivanka After Pressure From Trump Administration

Earlier this week on Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee shared a picture Ivanka Trump recently posted with her son. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” she commented, “but let me just say from one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, Trump’s administration jumped on Bee. After comments from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Trump on Twitter, TBS and Bee both released statements apologizing. Her comments are already receiving comparisons to Roseanne’s racist tweets, which were—you know—not really the same thing. Read more on NPR.

Kathy Griffin Weighs In On Trump’s History With Comedians Who Challenge Him…

Comedian Kathy Griffin, a year after releasing a photo of herself holding a bloodied Trump mask, released her own series of tweets about the motivation behind her photo and her thoughts on the attacks and investigation that followed. “The only way to deal with a presidency that abuses power and is authoritarian in nature is to make sure that we back up those that the administration has tried to knock down,” Griffin wrote. Check out the thread here.

…And Chelsea Clinton Weighs In On The Hypocrisy

After Trump’s outcry about Bee’s use of the C-word, Clinton shared a tweet from writer Oliver Willis that pointed to Trump’s meeting with Ted Nugent, who previously had called Hillary Clinton a “toxic cunt” and a “two-bit whore.” Read more on The Hill.

Northern Irish Women Protest Anti-Abortion Laws By Taking Abortion Pills In Front Of Police

The recent referendum in the Republic of Ireland legalized abortions in early pregnancy, but Northern Ireland still has strict anti-abortion laws. Yesterday, women protested by taking illegal termination pills in front of police officers outside Belfast’s court buildings. Read the full story in The Independent.

Mormon Bishops Aren’t Reporting Sex Crimes To Officials

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, a recent Arizona case of sexual assault spanning over the course of ten years shows that bishops in Mormon churches have been told not to inform police when they learn that a child is being sexually abused. Read the Tribune’s report here.

Cynthia Nixon Talks “Terrible” Trump Agenda

Last night, the candidate for New York governor chatted with Trevor Noah on the Daily Show about her inspiration to run for office. “The election of Donald Trump was a wake-up call for this country, and if we wanted to see real change, then we had to go out there and bring it on ourselves,” she told the host. Check out a clip of her comments on The Hollywood Reporter.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Photo via Instagram / @jcrew

The Right Is Angry About A Feminist Shirt For Boys

J. Crew recently dropped a tee for boys that pretty innocuously says, “I am a feminist too.” Though it’s already sold out in two sizes, many commentors attacked the brand for “assigning a political agenda onto children.” Read more on InStyle.

Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani Drop New Music Video

If you’re looking for a new Sapphic summer bop that wasn’t written by a team of straight men—cough, not naming names—“Lesbian Jesus” Hayley Kiyoko dropped a new gorgeous video for “What I Need,” a standout track off Kiyoko’s album featuring queer R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani. Check it out below:

This article was published June 1, 2018

Top photo via TBS / Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

More from BUST

Samantha Bee Has A Message For Men Planning Their "#MeToo Redemption"

Cynthia Nixon, Before She Ran For Governor: From The BUST Archives

Samantha Bee Responds To Aziz Ansari And The #MeToo Backlash: "It Doesn't Have To Be Rape To Ruin Your Life"

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.