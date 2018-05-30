Quantcast
Tituss Burgess On What's Next After 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess On What's Next After "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Details
IN TV

Tituss Burgess 261SMFL2 8a84a

If you’ve seen Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, when you think of Tituss Burgess, you probably picture the scene in which his character, Titus Andromedon, pulls off his coveralls to reveal a sequined top and gold leggings as he sings, “Pee-no noir” (“an ode to black penis”). Or maybe you remember the scene in which he dresses up as Beyoncé and goes “Lemonade-ing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t take long after I meet the real Burgess, 39, in a coffeeshop in New York’s West Village, for him to inform me that he’s nothing like the character he’s best known for. “People come up to me and I can see the disappointment in their eyes when I don’t greet them [as Titus Andromedon],” he says. “Sometimes people think that shiny, flashy roles are easy and perhaps lack depth, that [Andromedon] has to be part of the fabric of who I am in real life. But the only things we have in common are our love for Diana Ross and musical theater.”

Tituss Burgess 026 SMFL 5c852
Though comedy fans know him from Kimmy Schmidt, Burgess had a career on Broadway before breaking into TV. It’s a switch he decided to make, he says, because in theater, “People wanted me to do the same thing over and over again—kind of like now.” After firing an agent who didn’t support his TV dreams, Burgess landed an audition for a one-line role on 30 Rock. That line turned into a four-episode arc, and a few years later, 30 Rock creator Tina Fey wrote a character that seemed perfect for Burgess, down to the details that they both lived in basement apartments in Harlem and shared the same first name. Of course, he got the part.



Burgess has since given up his basement digs, though he’s still in Harlem, where he lives with his partner of six years, Pablo Salinas, and their two dogs, Hanz and Micah. Along with the fourth and final season of Kimmy Schmidt, Burgess has several other projects in the works, among them a voice acting role in the upcoming animated TV series Central Park; a pop/R&B album; and a musical version of Whitney Houston’s 1996 movie The Preacher’s Wife, which Burgess adapted. “I think it’s up to the actor to choose wisely what to do next,” he says. “You have to teach people how to see you, you have to control the narrative. And I am more and more excited to create something wholly and uniquely my own.”

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

By Erika W. Smith

Photographed by Michael Lavine

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's" Tituss Burgess Wants To Bring Some Pinot Noir To Your Boudoir

Titus Recreating Beyoncé's "Lemonade" In The "Kimmy Schmidt" Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

10 Times Kimmy Schmidt Said Something Awesomely Empowering

Tags: Tituss Burgess , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Netflix , Tina Fey , Titus Andromedon , Lemonading , Pinot Noir , Peeno Noir , interview , BUST interview

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

affirmators bde08

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2018 05 23 at 11.34.30 AM 37609

Sephora Shows What It Means To Be An Ally With Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary People

Shannon cover2 preview2 f3c6f

Shannon Shaw's Music Video "Cryin' My Eyes Out" Has Us Getting Out The Kleenex: BUST Premiere

SOlo Lando 17533

I Was Promised Queer “Star Wars” And I Got Queer “Star Wars”

morganfreeman 19602

Eight Women Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment: Link Roundup

needyouryes 3e4c6

Ireland Prepares For Historic Vote On Abortion

Ibiza Unit 03796 17eb0

Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson And Vanessa Bayer Make “Ibiza” Enjoyable Despite A Lazy Plot

persephone 52512

Understanding Persephone, Queen Of The Underworld And The Original Femme Fatale

kimmyschmidt 61b21

Week Of Women: May 25-31, 2018

PodcastHeaderUpdate db106

6 Podcasts Hosted By Black People You Should Be Listening To

Screen Shot 2018 05 25 at 12.16.50 PM 2b187

Today, Ireland Decides If Abortion Will Be Legal: Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

Dance N Drip @EmpressCece
Wed May 30 @ 7:30PM - 08:30PM
The Women Who Rode Away: Songs and Portraits
Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Advertise with BUST!
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
Amy Schumer's Birthday!
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
Tito's Presents: Governor's Ball
Fri Jun 01 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar