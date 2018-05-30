“Roseanne” Gets Canceled In Response To Roseanne Barr’s Racism: Link Roundup



Roseanne Gets Canceled In Response To Roseanne Barr’s Racism



In a surprising but encouraging move, ABC canceled Roseanne yesterday after Roseanne Barr sent out a racist tweetstorm comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, to the Planet of the Apes. Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” But in a New York Times op-ed, Roxane Gay reminds us, “For once, a major network did the right thing. But before it did the right thing, it did the wrong thing. It is not new information that Roseanne Barr makes racist, Islamophobic and misogynistic statements and is happy to peddle all manner of dangerous conspiracy theories. ABC knew this when it greenlighted the 'Roseanne' reboot. ABC knew this when it quickly renewed the reboot for a second season, buoyed, no doubt, by the show’s strong ratings.” Read the full piece at the New York Times.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns

Missouri governor Eric Greitens finally resigned after a judge ruled he must give legislators documents relating to possible campaign finance violations. He was accused of sexual assault and blackmail involving nonconsensual nude photos in April. Read more at the Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian McEwan Says He Maintains "A Degree Of Skepticism" Against The 80+ Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Novelist Ian McEwan—whose book On Chesil Beach was adapted into a new movie starring Saoirse Ronan—said that he will maintain “a degree of skepticism” against the 80+ sexual harassment and assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein. “It seems a kind of circus to me—we don’t know what actually happened,” McEwan said in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today. “It seems he is a moral monster who has had his comeuppance, but I always like to encourage in myself just a degree of scepticism once the whole mob is in full cry, so I am going to withhold judgments until I have heard the arguments in court.” As a reminder, over 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Read more at the Independent.

Bachelorette Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen's Transphobia Documented On Social Media



Bachelorette fans are speaking out against contestant Garrett Yrigoyen, whose Instagram “likes” include transphobic posts as well as posts mocking Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. Read more on E! Online.



Court Rejects Kesha’s Appeal To Get Out Of Dr. Luke Contract

Kesha continues her legal battle to be free of a contract requiring her to work with her former producer Dr. Luke, who she says raped her. Yesterday, a New York appeals court affirmed a judge’s decision to reject Kesha’s counterclaims against Dr. Luke, who is suing her for defamation because she accused him of rape. #FreeKesha. Read more at Jezebel.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Muslim Women Talk About Period-Shaming During Ramadan



On social media, Muslim women are talking about experiencing period-shaming during Ramadan—women on their periods are exempted from fasting. "People who say 'well, even though you're on [your period], you shouldn't be out here just eating and drinking'. So you want me to faint?... It's not an excuse to go up to a sister and ask her something so disrespectful like, 'why are you not fasting? Why are you not praying?'" said @stanakmu in a Twitter video. Read more at Refinery29 UK.

Published May 30, 2018

More from BUST

Roxane Gay On How "Roseanne" Normalizes Trump: Link Roundup

A Next-Level Rage Stroke About Harvey Weinstein

My First Ramadan: A Mighty Writers EssayMy First Ramadan: A Mighty Writers Essay

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.