Soon You'll Be Able To Binge-Watch The Obamas On Netflix: Link Roundup

The Obamas Are Coming To Netflix

Yesterday, Netflix confirmed on Twitter that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a “multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.” In a statement, the former president said he hopes to share more American experiences with a wider audience. Read more at Entertainment Weekly.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Stands Up Against Harmful Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court recently declared that employers can bar their workers from taking collective action in the case of poor labor conditions, discrimination, or another form of injustice within the workplace—but Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t having it. “When workers charge their employers with unlawful conduct, there is strength in numbers,” Bader Ginsburg said in her dissent. Read more about the ruling (and RBG’s comments) in USA Today.

Henrietta Lacks Immortalized In New Smithsonian Portrait

As of yesterday, Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cancer cells were used without her family’s knowledge to create the HeLa cell line that contributed to important medical research, has officially joined the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in D.C. “There are a couple of buttons that are missing on Henrietta Lacks’ dress,” said African-American Museum curator Bill Pretzer. “Those were explicitly left off by the artist as a symbol of the cells that had been removed from her body.” Read more on NPR.

White Right-Wing Blogger Tries to Mansplain MLK’s Teachings To Bernice King

In one of the most ridiculous examples of white mansplaining to date, pro-Trump blogger Lucian Wintrich told Martin Luther King, Jr.’s youngest daughter, Bernice King, “Hmmm… I don’t think you actually listened to your father.” He proceeded to tweet parts of MLK’s speeches out of context. King just responded with a picture of her father’s 1967 book. “Start your study here,” she suggested.

Actress Asia Argento Calls Cannes Film Festival Harvey Weinstein’s “Hunting Ground”

In a closing ceremony speech at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, actress and director Asia Argento recalled getting raped by Harvey Weinstein at the festival at age 21. “The festival was his hunting ground,” she asserted. “Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes. Even tonight sitting among you, there are those that need to be held accountable for their conduct against women. You know who you are.” Check out her full comments in the below video, courtesy of NBC News.

Are Americans Having Fewer Children Because There’s No Government-Subsidized Maternity Leave?

In an opinion piece published by The Guardian, writer Amy Westervelt suggested that declining birth rates in America might be due to a lack of maternity leave and financial support for families, particularly mothers in the workforce. Read the full story at the Guardian.

This article was published on May 22, 2018.

