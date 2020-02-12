this is a tsttest

Debbie Stoller is the co-founder of BUST. and served as editor-in-chief from 1993-2023. She is also the author of the New York Times-Bestselling Stitch 'n Bitch series of knitting and crocheting books, of which there are currently 5, and co-author of The BUST Guide to the New Order and The BUST DIY Guide to Life. She holds a PhD in the Psychology of Women from Yale University, and believes that two of the greatest joys in life are dogs and coffee.