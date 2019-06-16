Quantcast
Win Tickets to BUST x NIKE Women's World Cup Viewing Party!

Details
BUST & Nike are hosting a private Women's World Cup viewing party in NYC, and YOU can be a part of it.

We'll be gathering to watch the USA team play the Chilean team and show our support for women in soccer, and we're giving away 5 pairs of FREE tickets! 

The party will be held on Sunday, June 16th, 2019, from 11:30 to 3:30pm, and will feature: 

• Gorgeous rooftop location in midtown Manhattan

• American and Chilean food, drinks, and cocktails from Titos and Piscos!

• Games to play and prizes to win during the show

• Photo opportunities with professional photographer

• Special giveaways for all guests

This is an invite-only party, but enter our contest below to win tickets for you and a friend to attend! We'll be selecting winners on Wednesday, June 12th, and will notify the winner by email. 

Entrants MUST be 21 or older.

Illustration by Michelle Mruk  

 

