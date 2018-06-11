Quantcast
FREE GIVEAWAY: Win A Copy Of Your New Favorite Thriller + a Mac Lipstick + More!

Fans of Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train will love The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen—it became an instant New York Times bestseller when it was released in January. Plus, there’s a movie adaptation in the works from the same team that brought you The Girl On The Train, and you want to read the book before you see the movie, right?  

Screen shot 2018 06 08 at 4.43.58 PM 01cacA still from the creepy book trailer

At first, The Wife Between Us seems centered on a love triangle: the angry, obsessive Vanessa wants to stop her ex-husband Richard from marrying his new fiancée, Nelly, a beautiful, 27-year-old kindergarten teacher. Vanessa makes it clear that she will do anything to stop the wedding, no matter the cost. The book is narrated by both Vanessa and Nelly—but, as in Gone Girl, we can’t exactly trust everything the narrators are telling us. Curious about the story? You can read an excerpt here!

And here's a chilling trailer to get you in the mood for the book:

We’ve partnered with St. Martins’ Press to give away a copy of The Wife Between Us. If you win, you’ll also receive an “Oh Shit” Kit that includes everything you need to prepare to break up a wedding: a cosmetics bag, a stemless wine glass set and corkscrew, and a MAC red lipstick. (You'll have to read The Wife Between Us for further wedding-stopping advice.)

 

 

WifeBetweenUs ShitKitPrize 9ed61

For a chance to win, just enter your email in the form below.

 

Enter to Win a Copy of "The Wife Between Us" + an "Oh Shit!" Kit

Please let us know your name.
Please let us know your email address.

Giveaway open to US addresses only. 

Prizing and samples provided by St. Martin’s Press.

For more info, visit Macmillan.com

Follow St. Martin’s Press on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

The Wife Between Us x BUST giveaway 22db6

