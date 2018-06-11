FREE GIVEAWAY: Win A Copy Of Your New Favorite Thriller + a Mac Lipstick + More!

Fans of Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train will love The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen—it became an instant New York Times bestseller when it was released in January. Plus, there’s a movie adaptation in the works from the same team that brought you The Girl On The Train, and you want to read the book before you see the movie, right?



A still from the creepy book trailer

At first, The Wife Between Us seems centered on a love triangle: the angry, obsessive Vanessa wants to stop her ex-husband Richard from marrying his new fiancée, Nelly, a beautiful, 27-year-old kindergarten teacher. Vanessa makes it clear that she will do anything to stop the wedding, no matter the cost. The book is narrated by both Vanessa and Nelly—but, as in Gone Girl, we can’t exactly trust everything the narrators are telling us. Curious about the story? You can read an excerpt here!

And here's a chilling trailer to get you in the mood for the book:

The Wife Between Us is a thriller by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen that became an instant New York Times bestseller when it was released in January, with a movie adaptation in the works from the same team that brought you The Girl On The Train.



