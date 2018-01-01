Quantcast
Win A Pair of Weekend Passes to the BUST Craftacular at Maker Faire NY - BUST

The BUST Craftacular returns to the World Maker Faire NY on Saturday and Sunday, September 22nd and 23rd, for the 9th consecutive year, and we've got a pair of weekend passes to give away! Known as the "greatest show-and-tell on Earth," Maker Faire is a two-day, family-friendly event attracting over 95,000 visitors. Makers from all over the world will be presenting, across multiple stages, focusing on health and technology and the latest developments in microelectronics, 3D printing, wearable technology, food, robotics, and more. The BUST Craftacular will have its own area within the fairgrounds and will feature 60+ of the best local artists and businesses selling their homemade wares!

Come hang out with team BUST and shop from some of our favorite makers and shakers. We will be offering FREE activity tables where you can learn hand lettering, embroidery, and more!

Enter to win by adding your name and email to the form and a winner will be selected in a week! We hope to see you there and good luck!

