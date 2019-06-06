This App Is Like Tinder, But For Finding Your Dream Job

Did you know that there’s an actual, medical condition you can get from swiping on dating apps too much? It's true; you can literally rip that little muscle between your thumb and index finger—and what do you even have to show for it? A bunch of cheesy pick-up lines, some dick pics, and about a hundred new Snapchat contacts you never use.

Well screw that. Why waste your hand strength on anything that’s not helping you live your best life?

Enter Shapr. It’s like if LinkedIn and Tinder teamed up to have the most convenient baby in the world. It’s built for networking, so you can find your dream mentor, internship, job, everything. And it completely satisfies that need-to-swipe compulsion that washes over you the second you lay down in bed. Plus, you'll know you're spending that time productively! Shapr is about connecting you with valuable people who can make your dreams and ideas a reality — people you might not otherwise come in contact with.

Shapr takes the terrifying-as-hell part out of networking, so it’s perfect for introverts.

Here’s how it works: download the Shapr app from either the App Store or whatever the Android version of the App Store is. Fill out the information the way you would a dating profile and try to get as specific as you can in what you’re looking for, such as a cofounder or boss lady who you want to learn from. If you're the kind of person whose already schemed your career out with demonic precision that’ll be easy. Then, the app gives you a daily list of 15 professional contacts who could be a match. If you dig ’em, you swipe right (natch), and if it’s mutual, you’re connected.

Shapr takes the terrifying-as-hell part out of networking, so it’s perfect for introverts with big ideas—it breaks the ice for you so you don’t have to do that thing where you gather in a ballroom and try to awkwardly hand out business cards to total strangers.

Basically, Shapr the easiest thing you can do to help turn your dreams into reality. Why would you waste your time swiping on someone who’s just going to steal your scarf and ghost when you could be seizing the new year and going for it? Swipe. Match. Chat. Meet. Make this the year you manifest everything you want—and make Shapr your first step.

Download Shapr for iPhone and Android here.